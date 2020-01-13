Relive the appearance of the first Oscar Brad Pitt with Ex Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt It is no stranger to the Oscar guest list.

Frequent guest of the coveted awards ceremony, the winner of the Golden Globe will be present at the Oscars 2020 and is ready for one of the greatest honors of the night. On Monday, Brad was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time in Hollywood, which is nominated for several awards, including Best Film and Best Original Screenplay.

But it's hard to forget Brad's first time at the Oscars. In 1996, the Ad Astura Star made his Academy Award debut, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a supporting role for his performance in Twelve Monkeys. At that time, Brad was dating Gwyneth Paltrow and the couple walked the 68th red carpet of the Annual Academy Awards.

With small oval sunglasses and an elegant suit, Brad looked cool, calm and serene as he walked down the carpet. For his part, Gwyneth surprised with a sequined dress by Calvin Klein, which is one of the actress's most glamorous red carpet looks to date.