Relive the appearance of the first Oscar Brad Pitt with Ex Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt It is no stranger to the Oscar guest list.
Frequent guest of the coveted awards ceremony, the winner of the Golden Globe will be present at the Oscars 2020 and is ready for one of the greatest honors of the night. On Monday, Brad was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time in Hollywood, which is nominated for several awards, including Best Film and Best Original Screenplay.
But it's hard to forget Brad's first time at the Oscars. In 1996, the Ad Astura Star made his Academy Award debut, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a supporting role for his performance in Twelve Monkeys. At that time, Brad was dating Gwyneth Paltrow and the couple walked the 68th red carpet of the Annual Academy Awards.
With small oval sunglasses and an elegant suit, Brad looked cool, calm and serene as he walked down the carpet. For his part, Gwyneth surprised with a sequined dress by Calvin Klein, which is one of the actress's most glamorous red carpet looks to date.
The old loves, who met on the set of the criminal thriller Se7en In 1994, he got engaged months after the 1996 Oscars, but, unfortunately, he canceled things in 1997.
"When two people are not supposed to be together, they shouldn't be together," Gwyneth said in 1998. Despite their separation, the former are still friendly, which The politician star is extremely proud of. "He is a good person," he said during a 2018 interview with The Howard Stern Show.
At the Oscars, Brad ended up losing by Kevin Spacey for his performance in The usual suspects, but he didn't let bad news depress him. When the cameras focused Inglorious Bastards star, he gave Gwyneth a sweet kiss on the cheek.
But, that was not the last time he made the Oscar list. In 2009, he was nominated for Best Actor for The curious Case of Benjamin Button and again for 2012 Money ball, which was also nominated for Best Film. But in 2014, he became an Oscar winner when 12 years of slavery, who starred and produced, won the Best Movie. Your next producing project The great short He earned another Best Film nomination at the 88th Academy Awards two years later.
Talking with E! Marc Malkin after he and the 12 years of slavery Brad got his Oscar, he confessed that he hadn't thought of winning one. "I don't know where I'm going to put it," he said. "I never thought one would take me home, so I have not thought so early."
We'll see if history repeats itself at the 91 Academy Awards, which will be broadcast on February 9. See the full list of nominees here.
