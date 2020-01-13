Reference remark: "There is no room to move,quot; in the handball rule, says Dermot Gallagher | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLa4858433858ca5d18e57fa41a2435d3f9% %MINIFYHTMLa4858433858ca5d18e57fa41a2435d3f10%





Robert Snodgrass's last draw for West Ham was ruled out for handball

There is no room for maneuver in the current handball rule after the West Ham not allowed equalizer, Dermot Gallagher said in the last Ref Watch.

The incident on Bramall Lane in Friday night football It was one of the great topics of conversation of the weekend, with incidents of the Arsenal draw at Crystal Palace and Liverpool's victory against Tottenham also analyzed.

Read on to see Dermot's analysis of the weekend's Premier League action …

Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham

INCIDENT: In the final minutes of the game, Declan Rice set Robert Snodgrass to score a draw for West Ham. However, VAR reviewed the goal and ruled it out for a handball against Rice, although it was caused by a header from John Egan from close range. .

DERMOT VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: "Absolutely (the decision is correct according to the laws of the game) … It hits your arm and unfortunately, it has been rejected.

"Where we are at the moment is that the law says that the player scores with his hand? No. Does another player create the opportunity to score with his hand? Yes, and that's where we are. There is no room for maneuver. It's black and really white.

"With the Willy Boly incident (handball against Manchester City last season), it was everyone who said we could not continue as we were and that the law had to be changed. It was changed because of that and now everyone is saying that it is not Whatever they wanted, you have to be careful what you want.

"The IFAB met on February 29 and they would have seen all this, it is not only in England, it happens all over the world. They can sit down and say they need to revisit this … They could say they need to go out directly. Arm, I really don't know, but for the moment, it's a useless exercise to discuss it because they are so black and white. "

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal

INCIDENT: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was initially shown a yellow card for a horrendous tackle on Max Meyer. However, VAR intervened and updated the reservation to a direct red card.

DERMOT VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: "It may have happened & # 39; eventually & # 39 ;, but for all its arguments on VAR for Rice handball, 100 percent has been used correctly here. This is a very bad entry that, due to where the referee was at the field, he didn't see that. He saw the Aubameyang between him (and Meyer), but that's a red card, there's no doubt about it. "

Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

INCIDENT: Andrew Robertson made a similar entry on Japhet Tanganga, with the Liverpool wing catching the 20-year-old Tottenham at the ankles with a challenge. However, Robertson was not reserved.

DERMOT VERDICT: Unlike the Aubameyang tack.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's not the same tackle (like Aubameyang's), and I think it's a yellow card tackle. Robertson's first touch is not good, he escapes, and enters, takes the ball and continues. I think he catches it. side of the boot, he gets there, he has nowhere to go and his boot is put on his side. The contact point is not near the Aubameyang rig. "

INCIDENT: Just before Liverpool's goal, there was a discrepancy over a throw-in, with the ball that seemed to hit Serge Aurier and Sadio Mane right on the sideline. It was awarded to Liverpool by the line judge, who went on to score from the serve, with questions about a handball against Jordan Henderson in the accumulation. However, it was judged that the ball had not been handled by the Liverpool captain and Roberto Firmino's goal remained.

DERMOT VERDICT: Throw down the line judge, correct objective that will be given

DERMOT SAYS: "The line judge has the best view of the serve. He looks down the line and is pretty sure that if he hit the Liverpool player, he would be above the line. We can see him all day and not judge, so you have Than go with him.

"I think VAR is absolutely right here because Jordan Henderson directs him and really hits Dele Alli's arm. It wouldn't have been a penalty because he hit his arm very close, but he definitely didn't hit Henderson. It was with all the right reason."

Leicester 1-2 Southampton

INCIDENT: Southampton received a penalty when Caglar Soyuncu bought Shane Long when he broke into the area. Soyuncu was reserved but VAR reviewed the decision and annulled it after Long was caught offside in the accumulation. The Leicester defender also had his yellow card terminated.

DERMOT VERDICT: Right decision

DERMOT SAYS: "This was a really difficult decision because Long passes and is a penalty and a foul, but it is a genuine attempt to play the ball, so it is a yellow card and not a red card. But they look at the VAR for an offense in the accumulation and it's incredibly tight. But as we know from before, the offside is a yes or no question, and Long is offside, so the referee returns and the yellow card is canceled. "