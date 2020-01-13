Rapper Yung Joc now becomes the Uber driver to earn & # 39; easy money & # 39;

Wenn

Fans realize this after the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta & # 39; picks up a couple of passengers in the city who recognize him despite his disguise.

Yung Joc He has changed teams to become a rapper for an Uber driver. A couple of fans were recently chosen by the hip-hop and reality star in Atlanta by chance, and it didn't take them long enough to recognize him.

In a video that has been circulating online, a passenger was heard telling Joc, who covered himself with a pink sweatshirt, which looked and sounded similar. Joc tried to avoid the question and was shy at first, until another passenger intervened to ask: "I just want to ask some questions. Umm, are you Yung Joc?" That was when he revealed his identity.

But things got pretty awkward after that, particularly when the first passenger assumed that Joc changed his profession because he "fell." The "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"Star was surprised by the comment, saying," I mean, I feel it is an easy way to get money. "He also said he has the opportunity to meet many people by doing so.

However, the passenger was still dying to know the real reason why Joc becomes an Uber driver, which leads him to ask if it is a problem for him to be a shared trip driver. The passenger insisted that he doesn't want to say anything with that, and added: "Nobody is trying to make you a clown. I said what I said."

The passenger, whose name is J & # 39; Koni, then explained to The Shade Room about their interaction: "He didn't really react as I thought he would, he was just telling me that that's my problem if I feel like he fell for having multiple revenue streams. "

Joc made his debut in 2006, when he released his single "It Ain & # 39; t Goin & # 39; Down". The song reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped him reach number 20 on the list of Forbes richest rappers at that time.