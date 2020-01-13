Rapper Trick Daddy arrested for drinking and driving in Miami Florida

Maurice Young, the rapper known as Trick Daddy, was arrested earlier this week, where he told the officer he had had five drinks while he was at a Miami Gardens nightclub. Officers immediately noticed his breath smelling of alcohol, glassy and watery eyes, and his inability to speak clearly.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the artist faces charges of possession of cocaine and a DUI after a police officer discovered him asleep behind the wheel in Miami, Florida. The Miami Herald was the first to report that police caught him after the red lights came on and hit the signs with a Range Rover.

After failing a sobriety test, the police caught him and took him to the station, where they found cocaine in his person. Coincidentally, there was an arrest warrant against another driving and drinking incident. Rapper fans know he has been slapped with drug and gun charges before.

According to the star's Wikipedia page, he was born on September 27, 1974 and had a difficult education. While living with their father, who was a local pimp, they started selling crack in the streets. He was arrested for possession of drugs and firearms at 15 years of age.

Just one day after his release, he was charged with attempted murder for shooting a man during a violent altercation. In the following years, he was slapped with a conviction and sent to prison when he was only 20 years old.

After his release from prison, the founder of Slip-N-Slide Records, Ted Lucas, encouraged him to focus on his musical career and stay away from his much harder lifestyle. In 2014, police caught him outside his home in Miramar, Florida.

Police were investigating his house on suspicion that he had been carrying out a cultivation operation, and when they entered his house with tracking dogs and a court order, they found only one gram of cocaine, in addition to 9mm guns and bullets.

Trick Daddy, who is a convicted criminal, received several charges of weapons and drugs. The police also hit him while driving with a suspended license. However, he was rescued with a bail of $ 6,100 just one day later.



