Ranking of Tom Brady's best settings in the NFL free agency if QB leaves the Patriots

Tom Brady's draw will soon begin.

While the Patriots and the best quarterback of all time work to discover whether or not they should separate in the low season of the NFL 2020, the situation feels like Peyton Manning in 2012 again.

At that time, Manning faced an uncertain future with the Colts coming out of his neck injury, and in the style of the renowned NBA free agency, he chose the ideal place to continue his career in the Hall of Fame with a Little more success. He chose the Broncos, and four seasons later, he added one more AFC championship and a second Super Bowl ring before retiring.

The difference between Manning in 2012 and Brady now is that Brady is six years older and already shows signs of physical deterioration unrelated to injuries. But that does not change the fact that when he finally chooses his 2020 team, the Patriots or not, he will look for the best combination of training, personnel and playing environment to help him finish his career with at least a seventh ring.

Incorporating, but not married, the odds of futures on where Brady will play next season, here is the classification of the free agency that does not belong to New England for Brady, from No. 1 to No. 31.

Tom Brady: The 12 best for No. 12

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Could Brady take out a LeBron James and move to LA? The Chargers do not need much restructuring beyond the offensive line to return to the race after falling to 5-11 in 2019. Philip Rivers is a pending free agent, and his season plagued with sales could be what stopped the Chargers while They continued to be on the mark in nearby games. The offensive would be loaded with weapons even if Melvin Gordon does not re-sign, and the defense is of the caliber of the championship with a healthy Derwin James.

There are no links with the Patriots to attract Brady to the Chargers, but the challenge of increasing the inactive power of the AFC in a division where Brady can compete with Patrick Mahomes would be fun and quite realistic if a return to New England were evident.

2. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts took advantage of the Patriots' offensive system when they traded for Brady's former substitute, Jacoby Brissett. They gave Brissett a $ 30 million contract for two years when he played well at the beginning of the season, but that was before his knee injury and some difficulties at the end, leaving enough questions for 2020.

There is a lot to like about Frank Reich's team after his season plagued with injuries. The Colts have a solid defense that only needs a few improvements, and would compromise any necessary resources with plenty of space at the top to make offensive skills support enjoyable for Brady.

3. The Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders saw the best and the worst of Derek Carr in the same season. Although the team improved to 7-9 without Antonio Brown, coach Jon Gruden once again refrained from showing a total commitment to Carr in the future. While that has increased rumors that the Raiders are drafting a viable replacement in 2020, given their offensive and defensive rebound and sitting with a more pleasant salary cap and draft capital, they may feel they are close to winning big.

With the move to Las Vegas, Brady is a faster way to restore the proud history of the Raiders franchise championship. The intensity of Gruden and Brady can unite for a common goal. Brady can take No. 12 to honor Ken Stabler and potentially bring his playoff legend to a full circle. The Raiders were on the other side of the game "Tuck Rule,quot; that launched their GOAT-ness.

4. Miami Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick brought his offensive to life as a 37-year-old quarterback, leading the Dolphins to a return victory over the Brady Patriots in Week 17. If you take full advantage of the Dolphins' limited talent, imagine what Brady could do. in Miami in 2020, as there is likely to be a massive improvement in staff with tons of salary space and three first-round selections.

It may be strange for Brady to go to another AFC East team, especially one that has been an enemy. But with former Patriots duo Brian Flores and Chris Grier in Miami, Brady bringing success to the Dolphins as an enemy of the Patriots has to be considered. The fact that No. 12 (Bob Griese) is already retired for the team is an obstacle around which Brady can work.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bruce Arians doesn't seem to be totally disappointed to bring Jameis Winston back, focusing less on 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns and more on the expensive 35 turnovers. The team showed an incredible defensive improvement with Todd Bowles and is loaded in the air game with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Breshad Perriman and O.J. Howard With a cleaner QB game, Bucs can fire from 7-9.

Brady and Arians could work well together as experienced offensive leaders, and there is also a Patriots tie with general manager Jason Licht. Some older men retire to Florida. Between Miami and Tampa, Brady would have sneaky options to continue his career at Sunshine State if necessary.

6. Chicago Bears

The Bears have a strong defense and are in a way to win now. The offense is promising with a good set of players that include Allen Robinson, David Montgomery, Anthony Miller, Tarik Cohen and Riley Ridley. Mitchell Trubisky stopped Chicago for much of the year until he met at the end of the season.

The NFC North is tough, but just one year after taking the division with coach Matt Nagy, the Bears are in the same rebound mode as the Chargers and the Colts. It would be fun to see Brady being Rodgers' No. 12 archrival in the same division.

7. Denver Broncos

John Elway may have finally reached a QB by recruiting Drew Lock in the second round in 2019. But Elway has proven aggressive with QB veterans in the market, which makes him run at the highest level with Manning, but he sees it as a failure with Case Keenum. and Joe Flacco.

As Gruden and Brady could be, in the same division, Elway and Brady would be something more like a competitive combination of all time. The Broncos have a strong enough defense and a promising young offense to think that Brady can lead them to great things after they finished 7-9, just like the Raiders.

8. Tennessee Titans

Ryan Tannehill continues to give the Titans more reasons to re-sign him with a reasonable long-term agreement after he broke up as a backup becoming a headline working for only one year and $ 2 million. You know that he works well on the offensive, and because of the little he was paid, even a large increase would make him cheaper than Brady.

But if Tannehill wants to try a market now better for him elsewhere, and with Macus Mariota as a pending free agent, Mike Vrabel will need a QB. As a "Patriot Way,quot; team led by a former Patriots teammate, the Titans must play for now.

9. Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford's back injury cannot be ruled out as somewhat minor in his mostly lasting career until there are reports that he is working at full strength. Stafford is only 31 years old, but keep in mind that a similar medical condition shortened Tony Romo's career.

If Lions need a QB, former Patriots duo of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn should have little appeal for Brady to return near his old university grounds in Michigan.

10. Carolina Panthers

If the team had hired the Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, instead of Baylor's former coach, Matt Rhule, this list would have been shot. But Cam Newton's future with the team is still a bit cloudy, and so is if they will write a QB in the first round of the 2020 draft.

As with the QB situation, the Panthers may prefer a veteran bridge improvement greater than Kyle Allen or Will Grier.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

It is difficult to read them about whether Gardner Minshew is his future QB franchise, but it is clear that they have already been sold to Nick Foles with the greatest remorse from the buyer. They would require a rapid and large defensive reconstruction to attract Brady, but the run game and the underestimated receiving body have a sneaky appeal.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger, 37, plans to return from a season lost due to an elbow injury, but it is not yet fully known with him given the amount of wear that Brady has.

What would be strange is that No. 12 in Pittsburgh is firmly associated with another great Super Bowl winner, Terry Bradshaw. Given their initials and identical last names that begin in the same way, that can surely work in some way TB12.

Tom Brady: The no-gos for the GOAT

13. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles saw Carson Wentz get hurt again at the time of the playoffs and didn't have Foles to help them, but Brady isn't taking on a supersub role.

14. Washington Redskins

Would you use Ron Rivera? Brady has a bridge for Dwayne Haskins, probably with a defense driven by Chase Young. That makes more sense than Brady working for the owner of a team like Daniel Snyder.

15. Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield does not deserve to be replaced or replaced. Your commercial part & # 39; NFL 100 & # 39; With the Super Bowl rings it will remain his only collaboration with Brady.

16. New York Giants

The hiring of Joe Judge gives them a familiar presence of the Patriots, but this team now belongs to Daniel Jones, not to Brady's old nemesis, Eli Manning.

17. New York Jets

Sam Darnold is an inconsistent but promising pin. The Jets are not about to whisper it with the dean of the division's quarterback.

18. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is a wild and untamed stallion, but the Bills are not about to whisper it with the dean of the division's quarterback.

19. Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury's offense is linked to Kyler Murray's skill set.

20. Minnesota Vikings

Brady will not be the new man of the Minnesota Vikings. We like that Kirk Cousins ​​is complying with this contract. He won't let a Wolverine break his Sparty party.

21. Cincinnati Bengals

Brady will not go to a reconstruction team that is bad in the QB and focuses on the future with Joe Burrow.

22. Los Angeles Rams

Jared Goff is still his best response after his strong rebound at the end of the season for Sean McVay, despite the fact that the LA factor is at stake for Brady.

23. Atlanta Falcons

After all the return of Super Bowl 51, we can't see Dan Quinn and Brady working together. And, oh yes, the recent NFL MVP, Matt Ryan, is still in town.

24. San Francisco 49ers

Unless Brady just wants to relax behind his burgeoning friend Jimmy Garoppolo, he won't return home to the Bay Area in this way.

25. New Orleans Saints

The only 40-odd free quarterback quarterback for whom Sean Payton will have eyes is Drew Brees.

26. Dallas Cowboys

Between Dak Prescott and the indirect blows that Brady has done in the Mike McCarthy Packers offense in the past, we will say that Jerry Jones' team is a difficult pass.

27. Houston Texans

They already have Deshaun Watson putting the team behind him.

28. Green Bay Packers

They have a future Super Bowl quarterback and future, which still have some great years left.

29. Seattle Seahwks

They have a future Super Bowl quarterback and their own future that is at its best.

30. Kansas City Chiefs

They are pretty good with Mahomes.

31. Baltimore Ravens

Brady can't do the things that Lamar Jackson is doing.