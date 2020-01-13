Rani Mukerji talks about breaking stereotypes in Bollywood

Rani Mukerji's last three films, Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2, have performed well at cash counters. Rani Mukerji has shattered the stereotype that actresses have fought for generations that publish marriage and children, an actress's career ends in Bollywood. The power house actor talked about the same thing recently and said: “I have always believed in letting my work speak and not paying attention to what stereotypes say about actresses. After having been in the industry for a while, I am aware of loose conversations as if a woman ceases to be a leading actor once she is married or how she can say goodbye to her career if she becomes a mother. It is a regressive thought and I am delighted with the love that the public has shed in my last three films. "

He added: “I have been an actor since I grew up. I love what I do and I want to remain an actor as long as I want and as long as the public wants to see me on the screen. Therefore, public validation is very important and I am grateful for the support I have received for Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2. It motivates me to work harder and work better with each film. "

Rani Mukerji will be seen next in Yash Raj Films Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is the sequel to his 2005 blockbuster, Bunty Aur Babli. She will gather her Hum Tum co-star, Saif Ali Khan, in the sequel starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh at the head.