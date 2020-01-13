Queen Elizabeth "Support,quot; Prince Harry and Meghan's "New Life,quot;

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II said Monday that the royal family would work with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to allow them to transition to being part-time royalty, dividing their time between Britain and Canada and staying at themselves.

"My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," the queen said in a statement after a family reunion at her country house, Sandringham. "Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while still being a valuable part of my family."

"Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they don't want to depend on public funds in their new lives," he continued.

The queen added that while longer-term arrangements would take some time to establish, she had requested that final decisions be made "in the next few days."