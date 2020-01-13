Queen Elizabeth II respects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's desire to lead an independent life

WENN / Dinendra Haria

By issuing a rare statement after a two-hour summit at the Sandringham Estate royal residence, the British monarch expresses its full support for the royal departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her full support for Prince Harry and Meghan markle, Duchess of Sussex as they prepare to "live a more independent life" and divide their time between the United Kingdom and Canada.

The monarch issued a rare statement on Monday, January 13 to address developments after a two-hour summit at the Sandringham Estate royal residence, where he sat with his grandson, Prince Harry, his brother, Prince William, and his father , heir to the throne. Charles, to discuss the couple's next steps.

It is believed that Prince Harry's wife, former actress Meghan, joined through a video call from Canada, where she stays with the couple's eight-month-old son, Archie.

In the statement, the Queen revealed that they had "very constructive discussions," during which they agreed to a "transition period," granting the Duke and Duchess their desire to resign as high-ranking members of the royal family and work to be financially. independent. .

"My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," he says.

"Although we would have preferred that they continue to be full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while still being a valuable part of my family."

"Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they don't want to rely on public funds in their new lives," the statement continues. "Therefore, it was agreed that there will be a transition period, in which the Sussex will spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom."

"These are complex issues that my family must solve, and there is still work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be made in the next few days."

Harry, the son of Prince Charles and his late ex-wife, Diana, princess of Wales, is the sixth in the line of the throne.

He and Meghan got married in 2018.