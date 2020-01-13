Queen Elizabeth II agreed to let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move to Canada part-time

TSR Updatez: It was the bomb last week when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to withdraw from their royal positions and move west, especially before discussing it with the Queen.

Well, Queen Elizabeth II has finally broken her silence on the matter after meeting with Harry and Meghan. This morning, Queen Isabel said she "would have preferred,quot; that the couple remain "members of the royal family who work full time," but says she respects her decision to "live a more independent life as a family," according to NBC News .

"My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," Her Majesty said in a statement. “Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they don't want to depend on public funds in their new lives. Therefore, it was agreed that there will be a transition period in which the Sussex will spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom. "

But the agreement is not over yet. The queen added that the details of the decision of young couples to distance themselves from the Royal Family have yet to be resolved.

"These are complex issues that my family must solve, and there is still a lot of work to do, but I have asked for final decisions to be made in the next few days," said the queen.

The queen's announcement came after British royalty held an emergency summit that was triggered by the couple's shocking announcement that they planned to "withdraw,quot; from their traditional family roles.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the bomb on their social networks.

