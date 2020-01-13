Queen accepts that Prince Harry and Meghan can do it alone | News

%MINIFYHTML45d8c38d61ea483d5307c8eb065f7f7e9% %MINIFYHTML45d8c38d61ea483d5307c8eb065f7f7e10%

Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain has given her blessing to the grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's desire for a more independent future after crisis talks involving the oldest members of the royal family.

"My family and I fully support Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family," the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement.

Plus:

"Although we would have preferred them to remain members of the royal family who work full time, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while still being a valuable part of my family."

She said there would be a transition period during which the couple would spend time in the United Kingdom and Canada, adding that there was more work to be done to finalize future arrangements for the couple.

Earlier, Prince Harry and Meghan issued a statement describing their desire to resign, "forge a new progressive role "and become financially independent.

They said they wanted to divide their time between North America and the United Kingdom.

In response, Buckingham Palace said these were "complicated matters."

British media reported that the queen was surprised by the movement of the couple.

In her Royal Christmas Message, the monarch completed what she described as the "bumpy,quot; year.

In a more pressing family crisis in 2019, his son, Prince Andrew, was subject to further scrutiny after being accused of raping a minor, an accusation that saw him move away from royal duties.