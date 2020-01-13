"Pushing limits,quot;: the rise of Samizdat's publication in Vietnam | News

Hanoi, Vietnam – Inside a narrow room in a secret and temporary place in northern Vietnam, a printer comes to life, spitting out sheets of paper covered with text.

Tidy piles are stacked on nearby tables and a man using an air respirator places one of them in a machine that cuts and joins the pages to a deck.

"The humidity in the room has crumpled the paper. This is not good," said Vietnam editor-in-chief Nha Xuat Ban Tu Do, Liberal Publishing House, while leafing through the newly printed book.

In Vietnam, as in the former Soviet Union, such publications are known as Samizdat, the illegal copying and distribution of books, and the government prohibits them as an "anti-state,quot; activity. According to article 117 of the Vietnam penal code, anyone involved in Samizdat is at risk of a 20-year prison sentence. The editor of Liberal Publishing House prefers not to share his name.

The editorial was founded last February in Ho Chi Minh City by a group of dissidents as a direct challenge to government control over the industry and to bring nonfiction work from the growing crop of dissident Vietnam writers to readers. of the nation.

"Every printing press in Vietnam is controlled by the government. We had to buy our own printing press to do it clandestinely," said Tran Ha, a founding member of the Liberal Publishing House, who asks us to use a pseudonym to protect his identity.

Immediately after the creation of the press, Ha had to move it from the largest city in Vietnam to an undisclosed location due to police pressure trying to close it and arrest them.

"We cannot stay anywhere for a long period of time or our work can be revealed. If it is discovered that even the community will be at risk," Ha added.

& # 39; Dangerous and harmful & # 39;

The government has long censored and controls its media and publishing industries and imposed strict restrictions on them.

Liberal Publishing House has published the latest books by dissident author Pham Doan Trang Politics of a police state and nonviolent protest. (Adam Bemma / Al Jazeera)

The Publication Law prohibits "propaganda against the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,quot;, the "diffusion of reactionary ideology,quot; and "the disclosure of secrets of the Party (Communist), State, army, defense, economy or external relations."

Liberal Publishing House has published 11 books by eight authors over the past year on politically sensitive issues, including China's role in Vietnam and the controversial legislation on Special Economic Zones. He has also published a legal manual for jailed activists.

He is the first Samizdat in Vietnam to launch a website and a Facebook page.

"We have tens of thousands of readers despite police repression and state censorship," said Ha. "Many of them are members of the Communist Party."

There is no way to verify these claims, but in October, Vietnamese authorities took strong action against Liberal Publishing House, its distribution network and its readers.

In November, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch issued a joint statement calling for an end to the intimidation and harassment of people associated with the activities of the editor or trying to obtain copies of Samizdat's books.

By printing books, they can make independent information appear professional and legitimate for readers. If (readers) can have it in their hands, they trust him more. Trinh Huu Long, co-founder, Legal Initiatives for Vietnam.

According to Amnesty International's Vietnam campaign team, police have questioned almost 100 people for owning or reading books printed by Liberal Publishing House.

"They know how dangerous and harmful (the Samizdat publication) is for their regime," said Trinh Huu Long, a democracy activist and co-founder of Legal Initiatives for Vietnam.

"By printing books, they can make independent information seem professional and legitimate to readers. If they can have it in their hands, they trust it more. It's valuable."

Clandestine network

Walking through the streets full of bookstores in the city of Ho Chi Minh or Hanoi, it is easy to find and buy copies of Western and Vietnamese literature banned by the government since reunification in 1975. While some illegal books are smuggled into the country, most are photocopied versions of the originals.

But finding Samizdat books written by Vietnamese authors in Vietnam is difficult, so press freedom activists have started a support network to help keep Liberal Publishing House operational.

Supporters help send books within the country. Readers from all over Vietnam place an order and decide on a place from which to collect the books delivered by motorcycle-taxi drivers, instead of ordering food online.

"Many of those who send our books have been caught by police officers who pretend to be readers interested in buying copies. They order us a book online and establish a place and time for the book to be delivered," Ha said. .

"We have arrested two of our staff and one was forced to confess."

A book by Samizdat of the Liberal Publishing House in Vietnam, whose readers are mainly from the most remote and poor areas of the country (Adam Bemma / Al Jazeera)

Liberal Publishing House has begun distributing digital versions of its most popular books to help pay the costs associated with publishing physical copies.

& # 39; Pushing limits & # 39;

Nguyen Quang A, 73, has been challenging state censorship under his SOS Squared Library for 20 years. He has published dozens of banned books in physical format and electronic books and was the inspiration behind the Samizdat operation of the Liberal Publishing House.

"I stopped printing books on paper," Quang A. said. "My goal is not to be a hero fighting the corrupt censorship system. It's just to discuss ideas."

He said the comments his Vietnamese readers read to Liberal Publishing House reflect the hunger that people have to know more about public policy in Vietnam.

"I think Liberal Publishing House is pushing the limits,quot; said Dinh Thao, 28-year-old activist living in Hanoi. "In the past, publishers (of Samizdat) preferred to print translated books, bbut now they publish books by Vietnamese authors within the country. These are the types of books I like to read. "

The best-selling copies of the latest books by dissident author Pham Doan Trang Politics of a police state and non-violent protest sit on the table at the Samizdat printing house of Liberal Publishing House.

While Hong Kong's protests have continued until its eighth month, books on the subject are scarce in Vietnamese. The next release of Liberal Publishing House will shed light on the protests against China in Hong Kong and those that took place within Vietnam in June 2018, the biggest protests since the end of the Vietnam War.

"We've had a lot of interest from Vietnamese readers about the protests in Hong Kong," said Nguyen. "Our readers come from some of the most remote and poor areas of the country."