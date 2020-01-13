Protests in Guinea: survivors of the massacre demonstrate against President Conde | Guinea News

Thousands of people have demonstrated in Guinea against the attempt of President Alpha Conde to change the constitution to extend his time in power.

They were joined by survivors of a mass murder in a stadium in 2009, when security forces killed at least 156 people during an opposition rally.

Those who lost loved ones say they still expect justice.

And that the same security forces that are taking strong measures now were also responsible for the brutalities of 2009.

Nicolas Haque, from Al Jazeera, reports from the capital, Conakry.

One caveat: some viewers may find the following images disturbing.