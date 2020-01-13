Protests for the wrath of the fallen plane in Iran, while other nations seek repair

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Protesters and riot police clashed on Monday in at least two cities in Iran, a third day of raging demonstrations against the country's leaders after the government acknowledged having shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing 176 persons.

The protests are the most recent spill of the growing regional tensions between the United States and Iran that accumulated with President Trump's decision to kill a high-ranking Iranian general, and Iran's firing missiles against US forces in Iraq in response.

After days of denials, Iran acknowledged early Saturday that it had shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight on Wednesday, attributing the attack to human error. But the obfuscation of the government has angered many Iranians, already pressured by poor economic conditions exacerbated by US sanctions, and some took to the streets shortly after.

Videos from inside Iran shared on social media on Monday showed university students in Isfahan and the capital, Tehran, singing against the country's clerical rulers while riot police were deployed nearby.