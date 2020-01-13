Protests for the wrath of the fallen plane in Iran, while other nations seek repair

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Protesters and riot police clashed on Monday in at least two cities in Iran, a third day of raging demonstrations against the country's leaders after the government acknowledged having shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing 176 persons.
The protests are the most recent spill of the growing regional tensions between the United States and Iran that accumulated with President Trump's decision to kill a high-ranking Iranian general, and Iran's firing missiles against US forces in Iraq in response.
After days of denials, Iran acknowledged early Saturday that it had shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight on Wednesday, attributing the attack to human error. But the obfuscation of the government has angered many Iranians, already pressured by poor economic conditions exacerbated by US sanctions, and some took to the streets shortly after.
Videos from inside Iran shared on social media on Monday showed university students in Isfahan and the capital, Tehran, singing against the country's clerical rulers while riot police were deployed nearby.
The extent of the protests and the amount of violence used to try to stop them were difficult to assess due to strict restrictions on social networks and the media within the country. Videos from previous days show protesters carrying their bleeding comrades while the shots echoed in the background.
The authorities in Iran denied that the security forces had opened fire.
"In the protests, police did not shoot because police officers in the capital were ordered to show restraint," Hossein Rahimi, head of Tehran police, said Monday, according to state media.
On Sunday night, Trump warned Iran not to target the protesters. Framing himself as an advocate for the media, which he has often despised in other circumstances, Trump urged Iran's leaders to allow unrestricted reports.
"To the leaders of Iran: DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTORS," he wrote on Twitter. “Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the world is watching. More importantly, the United States is watching. Turn on the Internet again and let journalists roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people!
The Ukrainian plane took off from Tehran on a flight to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, before dawn on Wednesday, and just two minutes later it was hit by an anti-aircraft missile fired by an Iranian crew. Iranian forces had fired missiles at US forces in Iraq hours earlier, and were on alert for reprisals from the United States.
In addition to internal outrage, Iran may also face compensation claims from nations whose citizens were killed on the plane, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko of Ukraine said Monday in an interview in Singapore.
“We have created this group of foreign ministers of the grieving nations. On January 16, we will meet in person in London to discuss ways, including legal ones, how we are following this and how we are prosecuting them, ”said Prystaiko, referring to the Iranians.
The talks would include five nations, he said: Canada, which lost 57 citizens, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sweden and another country that it did not identify.
They and other nations have pressed for greater international participation in the investigation of how the accident occurred, and Prystaiko said that Tehran had agreed to deliver the black boxes of the plane for analysis, but had not yet set a date to do so.
Mr. Prystaiko told the BBC separately in an interview on Monday that Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had accepted full responsibility for the accident, without trying to blame the United States for escalating general tensions. in the region.
"At least at the presidential level, nothing of this nonsense was mentioned," Prystaiko said, describing Rouhani's phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Saturday. "He tried to do everything possible to explain that it was a human error, that no one to be punished will escape punishment."
Tensions between the United States and Iran have skyrocketed since 2018, when Trump withdrew the United States from an international agreement that limits Iran's nuclear program and imposed the first of a series of sanctions against Iran to punish him for what his administration considers destabilizing activities throughout the Middle East.
After several attacks on US assets and allies in the Middle East in recent months, Trump ordered the murder on January 3 of Major General Qassim Suleimani, commander of Iran's Quds force. He led Iran's efforts to support and lead allied militias in the region.
Those militias include an Iraqi group that fired rockets at a military base in Iraq late last month, killing an American contractor. US forces retaliated against the militia bases, killing more than two dozen fighters, and militias responded by surrounding the US embassy complex in Baghdad, breaking its perimeter wall, burning and throwing stones.
The assassination of General Suleimani in a drone attack at Baghdad airport raised fears that Iran or its network of allies in the Middle East would respond against the United States and its allies, possibly starting a regional war.
On Wednesday, Iran responded by firing a rain of missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house US forces, inflicting some damage but not killing anyone. The Ukrainian plane crashed after being hit in the air by an Iranian missile a few hours later.
Anton Troianovski contributed reports from Kiev, Ukraine.