Proof why Amitabh Bachchan is the ultimate superstar

2020 will be an exciting year for Amitabh Bachchan fans, as they will be treated with multiple superstar releases. Amitabh has more than a dozen pitches aligned and one of them is titled Jhund. In the movie, Amitabh plays a character inspired by Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher from Hislop College, Nagpur. Barse once saw few children in slums playing football with a plastic bucket that kept them away from habits such as gambling, drugs and alcoholism. It was then that he realized the power of the sport and started the Jhoparpatti Football or Slum Soccer movement that spread throughout the nation.

During an interview with a leading newspaper, producer Savita Raj Hiremath talked about how it is impossible for her to think about this character without Bachchan interpreting it. She said: “We filmed for 45 days on a set in Nagpur, there were no ego or hierarchy problems. Bachchan was like a father figure to children who were from real slums, never sitting in their vanity but with them. He taught them not only the rules of the game he knows well, but also about life itself, through stories. We had two KBC hosts on the sets with Nagraj doing the marathi version of the game show and Mr. Bachchan gave the children five questions as part of their homework. One day, when a song was being filmed, while they played drums on the plastic tables, the children came up with a magical piece of 30-second music that we have incorporated. "

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the mind behind Sairat, Jhund is expected to launch on May 8 of this year.