Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner enjoy a bachelorette party in Las Vegas

We are all aware of the fact that the Jonas brothers share an extremely strong bond. Whether celebrating festivals or traveling the world during concerts, the Jonas brothers are always next to each other. And this is not only limited to children, but also to their best halves, also known as The J Sisters: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Recently, Priyanka and Sophie were seen partying at a friend's bachelorette party in Las Vegas. An image, which shows Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and their friends, of the party came to the Internet and instantly went viral. Just take a look at the picture and you would know that the girl gang had an amazing night. Check out the image below.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen on the 77th night of the Golden Globes Awards with her husband Nick Jonas. PC surprised everyone with a beautiful pink dress with bare shoulders and a diamond necklace at the awards, while her husband Nick Jonas looked elegant in a black suit. Priyanka took her Instagram to share photos of the same. Look at them here,



