Prince Harry reportedly confronted David Beckham about the news leak: he thought Victoria spilled information to the British press.

This Sunday, The Sun reported that Prince Harry once confronted David Beckham about his fears about an alleged leak of information to the press by Victoria Beckham. In other words, Harry was worried that Victoria had been telling the press about Meghan Markle.

Informed by the means mentioned above, the Prince confronted David directly and asked if Victoria was leaking information to the press or not, and the interaction apparently left Mr. Beckham extremely ashamed.

The sources who spoke with the UK newspaper said that it made things very uncomfortable and uncomfortable for a long time. After a few months, they could eventually reach an agreement again, the media said, but it took a while to cool down.

Reportedly, Meghan and Harry first worried about the press coverage surrounding their lives when the media began to speculate that she and Victoria were becoming close friends. This was in December 2017.

Meghan was not happy with the reports, following other news articles that indicated that she was very happy with some of Victoria's recommendations regarding stylists, hairdressers and facials. Regardless of useful advice, both Meghan and Harry thought it was possible that Victoria could have leaked some of the information to the press.

Reportedly, Harry is very protective of the former Suits star, so he decided to speak personally with David about it. As previously reported, Victoria and David joined the long list of celebrities who attended their royal wedding in May 2018.

Some media noted that Victoria and David were not at the party the night after the ceremony. However, it seems that things have been fixed between them since then. The source of the time explained that celebrity couples made their relationship return to the right path.

Fans of the royal couple know that Prince Harry is very protective of Meghan Markle, and some speculate that it may have something to do with the death of his mother, Princess Diana. Diana was harassed by the press, a fact that some claims were at least partially responsible for her death.



