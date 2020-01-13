Prince Harry, Prince William Slam Bullying Reports in rare statement

Royalty is making things clear.

Following the following speculation Prince Harry Y Meghan markleAfter the announcement of withdrawing from their real duties, a series of reports have generated tensions between the couple and Prince William In provoking his decision, some even claimed that the Duke of Cambridge had an attitude of intimidation towards the Duchess of Sussex.

But both brothers have denied these claims. In a joint statement by Harry and William, the duo described the reports as a "false story,quot; and "potentially harmful."

"Despite the clear denials, false news appeared today in a UK newspaper speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge," reads his statement. "For siblings who care so much about mental health issues, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

From the unprecedented movement of the couple that surprised the royal family, William admitted that he is "sad,quot; because he and his younger brother will have "separate entities."