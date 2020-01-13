Prince Harry, Prince William Slam Bullying Reports in rare statement

Royalty is making things clear.
Following the following speculation Prince Harry Y Meghan markleAfter the announcement of withdrawing from their real duties, a series of reports have generated tensions between the couple and Prince William In provoking his decision, some even claimed that the Duke of Cambridge had an attitude of intimidation towards the Duchess of Sussex.
But both brothers have denied these claims. In a joint statement by Harry and William, the duo described the reports as a "false story,quot; and "potentially harmful."
"Despite the clear denials, false news appeared today in a UK newspaper speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge," reads his statement. "For siblings who care so much about mental health issues, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."
From the unprecedented movement of the couple that surprised the royal family, William admitted that he is "sad,quot; because he and his younger brother will have "separate entities."
"I carried my brother with my arm my whole life and I can no longer do it; we are separate entities," said the father of three children to a friend, according to the sunday time. "I am sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try to support them and wait for the moment when we all sing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team." "
But, as Harry and Meghan stated in their statement last week, they want to maintain a positive relationship with William, Prince carlos Y Queen Elizabeth II since "they forge a new progressive role within this institution,quot;.
"We intend to step back as,quot; senior "members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen," said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex through Instagram. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties."
The duo also shared that they will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America and plan to maintain the real tradition as they raise their 8-month Archie Harrison. Harry and Meghan added: "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new entity charitable. "
