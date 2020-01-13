Prince Harry and Prince Williams tear down rumors of dispute

Instagram

Royal officials respond to Internet chatters by suggesting that the Duke of Sussex is fighting with his older brother, the Duke of Cambridge, after the actual departure of the Sussex.



British royalty Prince Harry Y Prince William they have denied reports alleging that they have fallen for the treatment of Harry's wife Meghan markleDuchess of Sussex.

The British were shocked after Harry and Meghan announced that they were abandoning their royal roles last week, with royal officials and Queen Elizabeth II According to reports, he remained off the circuit until just before they were made public.

Before a "summit" on Monday, there have been feverish speculations about the state of Harry and William's relationship, with a report in The Times newspaper citing a source that says they have distanced themselves due to the "intimidation" attitude "from the Duke of Cambridge to Meghan.

In a statement, which the newspaper did not mention by name, royal officials said: "Despite the clear denials, today a false story was published in a UK newspaper that speculates on the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge For the brothers who, being so concerned with mental health problems, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful. "

According to The Guardian, the statement is believed to refer to The Times report. The editors of his brother newspaper, The Sunday Times, also claimed that William told a friend: "I have hugged my brother all our lives and I can no longer do it; we are separate entities."

According to reports, Queen Isabel's grandson was surprised by the announcement of her grandson and his wife that they are leaving behind their royal roles, and is celebrating the family summit on Monday, which Meghan reports will mark from Canada, where he is with his eight-month-old son Archie.

Royalty will discuss the couple's plans to reduce their royal duties and become financially independent while dividing their time between the United Kingdom and Canada.