Prince Harry and Prince William launch a rare joint statement to combat false claims about their crack

Amid all the Megxit drama, Prince Harry and Prince William issued a rare joint statement to bring down a story that was published in London times over its crack. Although they don't seem to agree on what the roles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be in the royal family, they are coming together to try to fight fake stories.

"Despite the clear denials, false news appeared in a newspaper in the United Kingdom today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge," his spokesmen said. We weekly. "For siblings who care so much about mental health issues, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

Brothers 💕 "Prince William and Prince Harry dismiss the newspaper report & # 39; offensive & # 39; about their relationship,quot; https://t.co/zr5AyY7pyh – trixibella (@trixibe) January 13, 2020

This statement was the brothers' response to a story that claimed that it was William's "attitude of intimidation,quot; that caused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave their roles as senior members of the royal family.

The story also claimed that William did not welcome Meghan to the family when she and Harry announced their engagement, and that the couple "were constantly told their place."

Harry opened last fall in the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: an African journey about the state of his relationship with Prince William. He admitted that they hadn't spent much time together because of their busy schedules, and also noted that they were on "different paths."

However, Harry said they will always be brothers and will always be there for each other.

Rumors of a break between Harry and William began to emerge in late 2018, just a few months after Harry married Meghan at a royal wedding seen by millions of people around the world. It began with stories of problems between Meghan and Kate Middleton about the wedding details, and states that Meghan was a "diva,quot; with whom it was difficult to work.

Things intensified rapidly, and stories began to emerge that William did not support Harry's decision to marry Meghan after leaving for such a short period of time. Finally, Harry and Meghan separated their charitable efforts and the social networks of William and Kate. And it all reached its climax last week when Harry and Meghan announced that they would no longer be members of the royal family.

Ad

Prince Harry and Prince William met with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on Monday to discuss the situation, which is now known as Megxit. After the meeting, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement saying that she supported Harry and Meghan's decision, and that she hopes things can be finalized in the next few days.



Post views:

0 0