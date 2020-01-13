Preview of repetitions of the third round of the FA Cup: Manchester United, Wolves and Tottenham in action | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1702149f4326afd98aa53ad5a0c123789% %MINIFYHTML1702149f4326afd98aa53ad5a0c1237810%

Manchester United vs Wolves, Tottenham vs Middlesbrough in the match selection





%MINIFYHTML1702149f4326afd98aa53ad5a0c1237811% %MINIFYHTML1702149f4326afd98aa53ad5a0c1237812% Tottenham receives Middlesbrough in the replay of the third round of the FA Cup

Premier League teams Manchester United, Wolves and Tottenham are all in action in the third round repetitions of the FA Cup this week.

Watford and Newcastle will also play their third round draws again, and there will be extra time and penalties if the repetitions take place after 90 minutes.

Newcastle vs Rochdale – Tuesday, 7.45pm

0:42 Steve Bruce says he has the backing of Newcastle owner Mike Ashley in the transfer market Steve Bruce says he has the backing of Newcastle owner Mike Ashley in the transfer market

Newcastle Enter the replay with defender Paul Dummett and striker Dwight Gayle who have been added to a long list of casualties with hamstring injuries suffered during the draw of the Premier League on Saturday 1-1 in Wolves, although captain Jamaal Lascelles I could return from a fractured tibia.

Striker Joelinton, who played with a groin problem, has not yet ruled out of the clash with League One Dale, while pattern Jamaal Lascelles could return after recovering from a tibia fracture.

The game will come too early for midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and striker Allan Saint-Maximin (both hamstrings), while defenders Javier Manquillo and Fabian Schar (also both hamstrings) and DeAndre Yedlin (knee), as well as midfielder Ki Sung- Yueng and striker Yoshinori Muto (both strokes) are still sidelined.

Rochdale have Rhys Norrington-Davies defender available again.

Game Statistics: Newcastle have lost just one of their last 27 home games of the FA Cup against teams from a lower division (W21 D5), losing 1-5 against Birmingham in 2007 in a third round repetition.

Tie in the fourth round: Local match against Oxford United on Saturday, January 25 (start 3pm).

Tranmere vs Watford – Tuesday, 7.45pm

2:23 Watford's boss, Nigel Pearson, wants more of the same from his players and responds to Troy Deeney's claim that he would be called the Messiah if he had a foreign surname Watford's boss, Nigel Pearson, wants more of the same from his players and responds to Troy Deeney's claim that he would be called the Messiah if he had a foreign surname

Connor Jennings is From Tranmere main concern about fitness before his replay of the third round of the FA Cup against Watford. Jennings, whose goal caused Rovers' dramatic return of 3-0 in the original draw, was forced to retire before halftime on Saturday's goalless draw with Southend after a collision with opposing goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

Alex Woodyard is tied for having played in Peterborough's competition this season, but the recent signing Peter Clarke was just an unused substitute in Fleetwood's draw against Crawley, so he is eligible.

Watford Chief Nigel Pearson is ready to rotate his team once more. For the original meeting on Vicarage Road, the Hornets head coach made nine changes from the side that had defeated Wolves a few days earlier.

Several players under 23 had opportunities with Daniel Bachmann, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success and Andre Gray.

Game Statistics: Watford has failed to win any of his last seven third-round FA Cup reps played away from home (D3 L4) since he beat Preston North End in January 1950. The Hornets failed to score in their last five games in the competition.

Tie in the fourth round: Local match against Man Utd or Wolves on Sunday, January 26 (start 3pm).

Tottenham vs Middlesbrough – Tuesday, 8.05pm

2:58 Jose Mourinho says he agrees with Spurs supporters who made fun of Christian Eriksen for his below-par performance against Liverpool on Saturday. Jose Mourinho says he agrees with Spurs supporters who made fun of Christian Eriksen for his below-par performance against Liverpool on Saturday.

Tottenham Chief José Mourinho has revealed that Toby Alderweireld will rest in the FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough. Alderweireld is the only man who will have the night off when Mourinho confirmed that everyone else, including Christian Eriksen, will be involved.

Missing Ben Davies (ankle), Hugo Lloris (elbow), Tanguy Ndombele (hip), Harry Kane (hamstrings) and Moussa Sissoko (knee).

Middlesbrough Chief Jonathan Woodgate will run out of striker Britt Assombalonga after suffering a setback in training. Assombalonga, who has not played since an ankle was injured against Charlton on December 7, was expected to join the team for the trip to the capital, but he was still struggling in training on Sunday and has stayed out of the group of travel.

Caregiver Darren Randolph, who underwent a medical examination in West Ham last week, is fit after a thigh injury but with his proposed transfer yet to be completed, he will not be listed. Tomas Mejias is ready to start once more after playing in the first game.

Defender Daniel Ayala is expected to be out for two or three weeks with an ankle problem, while George Friend, Ryan Shotton and Anfernee Dijksteel are still out of play.

0:19 Darren Randolph has undergone the "longest medical examination in history," says Middlesbrough chief Jonathan Woodgate Darren Randolph has undergone the "longest medical examination in history," says Middlesbrough chief Jonathan Woodgate

Game Statistics: Tottenham is undefeated in their last nine home games against Middlesbrough in all competitions (W6 D3), but lost a shootout in this race in December 2003 in the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

Tie in the fourth round: Game away from home against Southampton on Saturday, January 25 (start 3pm).

Man Utd vs Wolves – Wednesday, 7.45pm

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that there is a question mark about the participation of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young to United Manchester.

Rashford was retired in the second half of the victory against Norwich, and Solskjaer admitted that he might need to "see how we can handle it." Shaw has suffered a disease, as well as a hamstring problem, while Ashley Young felt that she was not fit enough to face the Canary Islands.

News from the wolf team to follow …

Game Statistics: Manchester United have not won in five games against Wolves in all competitions (D3 L2) since the 5-0 victory in the Premier League in March 2012.

Tie in the fourth round: Game away from home against Tranmere or Watford on Sunday, January 26 (start 3pm).

Other third round accessories

Blackpool vs Reading – Tuesday, 7.45pm

Coventry vs Bristol Rovers – Tuesday, 7.45pm

Shrewsbury vs Bristol City – Tuesday, 7.45pm

Carlisle vs Cardiff City – Wednesday, 7.45pm