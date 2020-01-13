Prepare for even more manifest chaos in season 2

Then you thought Manifest It did not fit in more turns than it already did in the first season. Then the premiere of the second season happened. And they are just beginning.

"This season, there are so many unexpected turns,quot; Luna Blaise He told E! News on the day of the winter press tour of the NBC 2020 Television Critics Association. "The premiere of the second season last Monday doesn't even do this season justice. It's absolutely amazing."

"The story gets deeper, the mystery continues, it's just great," Blaise added.

And if you thought the Date of Death was something to worry about, well, that's just the beginning. "There's a lot to worry about," Blaise joked. Fans can expect their Olive character to find love this season with a character about to be introduced. "It's a coming of age … it's a season of life lessons and really finding out who she is," Blaise added.