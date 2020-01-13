Prepare for even more manifest chaos in season 2

Then you thought Manifest It did not fit in more turns than it already did in the first season. Then the premiere of the second season happened. And they are just beginning.
"This season, there are so many unexpected turns,quot; Luna Blaise He told E! News on the day of the winter press tour of the NBC 2020 Television Critics Association. "The premiere of the second season last Monday doesn't even do this season justice. It's absolutely amazing."
"The story gets deeper, the mystery continues, it's just great," Blaise added.
And if you thought the Date of Death was something to worry about, well, that's just the beginning. "There's a lot to worry about," Blaise joked. Fans can expect their Olive character to find love this season with a character about to be introduced. "It's a coming of age … it's a season of life lessons and really finding out who she is," Blaise added.
Star of the series Josh Dallas He said viewers can expect "an incredible journey,quot; this year.
"We enter more into the Date of Death that looms over all the passengers and we will discover who is the baby daddy. We are just going to move forward and enter the chaos in which this family is." Dallas joked.
As for what fans should worry about, Dallas had a simple answer: "The characters' lives. Are they going to survive? There are new and old enemies that make every day a real fight to survive for this particular group ".
Click play in the video above to hear more of the Manifest cast including Melissa RoxburghAssume the date of death.
Manifest airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).