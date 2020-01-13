Premier League hits & misses: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets reaction, is Tammy Abraham ready for England's role? The | Soccer news

Solskjaer gets the result and the reaction

After three bad performances, Manchester United could not have expected a better game than Norwich at home.

Despite encountering a yellow wall, United moved the ball faster to stretch Norwich. They knew they would have it in wide areas for most of the game, so Solskjaer's decision to start Juan Mata was inspired; He produced two world class deliveries for the first and third goals.

His team has been criticized for not breaking low blocks and relying solely on rhythm, particularly in Old Trafford.

But United showed on Saturday that they can take sides and punish them centrally, without relying on the channels.

Now, United desperately needs consistency. Next? Liverpool away. A lot of momentum …

Gerard Brand

Abraham claims Kane's place

The day Harry Kane assured the world that his recent surgery was a success, Tammy Abraham was claiming his starting place in England with his 13th goal of the Premier League season.

Abraham has easily mitigated pre-season fears that Chelsea, having lost three strikers during the summer and under a transfer embargo, will fight for goals. He made the smooth transition to the first team after shining in the Championship in Bristol City and Aston Villa.

Against Burnley, he appeared among the defenders to head home with a cross stitch from Reece James and, as Frank Lampard assessed after the game, Abraham really should have caught his second hat-trick of the Premier League season. He lost three glorious opportunities in the middle of the second half, one of which was a copy of his goal scored, but at age 22, it is by far the final product.

Surely his performance would have been noticed by England's manager, Gareth Southgate, when he analyzes his options for the March internationals and the 2020 Eurocup. Abraham is the most obvious option to replace Kane, who will be out until April, and the next games They represent the perfect opportunity. so that the Chelsea striker puts his claim at a starting point, especially if he continues to act in the same way.

Charlotte Marsh

City sends timely reminder

If Liverpool is the best team in Europe, Manchester City should be the second. They have won nine of their last 10, scoring 32 goals in the process.

It's easy to forget this, given Liverpool's dominance, but in most of the other seasons, City would fly. Yes, their defense seems to be leaking, and they may have work to do in the market in the central part, but in nine of the 11 positions, they are amazingly impressive.

The momentum is valuable to enter the knockout stages of the Champions League, and the City has it in abundance. And most importantly, they have a squad depth outside the central half. They were able to rest Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker on Sunday, and it's only a matter of time before the cup competitions have priority over the league.

Pep Guardiola has refused to make a catastrophe during a difficult domestic season, and seems calmly confident, or is it a burning determination to prove that his skeptics are wrong? – That city will leave this season with at least one trophy. In the current form, and with the Premier League "missing,quot;, as Guardiola admits, who would bet against that?

Lewis Jones

Zaha tries too much?

Judging by Wilfried Zaha's two performances against Arsenal this season, the Gunners were absolutely right not to lose 80 million pounds for their services in the summer.

They offered £ 40 million for the end, with Palace valuing its star player at something close to double that price.

In both games, this campaign against the team that wanted him, Zaha has been on the edge of the game, in part, it must be said, due to the service of his teammates and the defensive game plan of his manager.

This lack of impact on the game left him frustrated at Selhurst at times on Saturday, which means that, in total, he only completed four dribbles against Arsenal this season and when he considers he registered 12 in his last home game against West Ham, It is a great fall into your usual levels.

Zaha also had only two touches on the opposing table in the 1-1 draw, the lowest amount he has had in any game this season.

Maybe it's a case of Zaha trying too hard against the club that showed interest in him? Or maybe you're playing on a team that can't use your talents?

The agreement to partner with the renowned Israeli negotiator Pini Zahavi and separate from his former agent Will Salthouse has only further improved the conversation that he moves, but he will have to play better than this to ensure the move he wants.

Lewis Jones

Bournemouth gliding, Watford flying

While the Hornets deserve immense credit for their combination of skill and power that helped them achieve this emphatic victory, Bournemouth seemed such a side devoid of trust that it was almost painful to see him.

Eddie Howe cannot get his hopes up after his team's last performance on a very long list: the Bournemouth boss faces a great task to keep the Cherries up.

In the back they were heavy, in the middle of the field they were lethargic, and in the front they had no teeth.

His opposition was anything but. Nigel Pearson has removed the shackles of the star men of Watford, allowing them to play freely. At the same time, Pearson has instilled a solid defensive base from which his side can build.

If Bournemouth wants to avoid the descent, they would not hurt by removing a sheet from the Watford book.

Michael Boniface

Tottenham digs up the treasure in Tanganga

Tottenham is going through a difficult time. José Mourinho was too quick to highlight the "great difficulties,quot; of his team plagued by injuries to find solutions in Saturday's loss to Premier League leader Liverpool.

But not everything was pessimism for the Spurs, there were many positive aspects in the defeat of the men of Mourinho because an element that would generally be banished from memory will be remembered the day Japhet Tanganga appeared in the Premier League.

The sight of the 20-year-old's name on the team's card raised some eyebrows before the start of the game, but a mature first-level debut against two of the most lethal attack threats from the Premier League, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, They left not only the Spurs fans purring but also their manager.

"The boy has reason to be very happy with his debut," Mourinho said. "His first game in the Premier League could not be bigger and he made it incredible."

"First on the right with Mane, then on the left with Salah and it was fantastic. Mane and Salah know who Tanganga is, they didn't know it before the game, but now they know it."

"It is a good time for him and also a message for the children of the academy that when the player is the right player, with the right attitude and the right qualities, the opportunity arises."

Jack wilkinson

Richarlison is the gem of Everton

Carlo Ancelotti can breathe relieved after beating Brighton. After the humiliating exit of the FA Cup to Liverpool's second rope, a small group of fans appeared at Finch Farm to express their frustrations, before midfielder Fabian Delph was involved in a discussion with followers on social networks.

The atmosphere at Goodison Park was tense against Brighton and frustration could be felt in the crowd when Everton rejected some initial opportunities. All that changed when Richarlison shot at his house. It was also an impressive blow, after beating two defenders, and the 22-year-old has now been directly involved in 11 Premier League goals this season, more than any other player in the club. Since his Premier League debut with Everton in August 2018, Richarlison has scored 21 goals in the competition, seven more than any other player. He changes the rules of the game and is exactly what Ancelotti needed.

In addition, in a week in which it was reported that Ancelotti was looking at a new goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford came to the rescue late. Clean sheets are always important, but this one was extremely timely.

Liam grace

Burnley's depression continues

Another Premier League game and another defeat for Burnley, his fourth straight. While Sean Dyche's team has never been a free scoring team, he has only scored once in that period.

To complicate matters further, Burnley has a long list of injuries. Against Chelsea, they were without Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez, with Chris Wood as if he had to bear the attack load for a while. He even received a severe blow to the nose at Stamford Bridge, which the medical team continued to repair during the first half.

His recent streak has left Burnley dangerously close to the last three, although always pragmatic, Dyche doesn't seem too worried, and tells Sky Sports: "That's our norm (being in a relegation battle) one season. I'm surprised. because of his surprise and that we should be miles away because that probably won't happen every season at Burnley. We have to fight for everything, we've always had to separate from that season. "

It has been an issue with Burnley before: having a really poor race before entering a winning streak and finishing in a relatively comfortable position in the Premier League. They will surely expect the victorious spell to be around the corner.

Charlotte Marsh

Wilder signs and wants more

Sheffield United has taken 32 points from its first 22 games in the Premier League. This phenomenal achievement should have Chris Wilder looking for party poppers, but constantly strives to get more.

It is a philosophy that has taken the Blades to where they are and is one of the reasons why the club has cleverly decided to reward their rather amazing work with a new contract until 2024.

The Blades were not at their best for big games against West Ham, something Wilder referred to after the game, but such is his belief inside the camp, they still had relatively comfortable winners on Bramall Lane, despite the drama VAR of last sigh.

"There is still a lot of work to do, we are quite far away in many things as a newly promoted team," said Wilder.

"We are not up to date with many of the Premier League clubs, if not all, in certain aspects, either academy or if it is the training ground or investment in players."

Lewis Jones

Fighting Newcastle deserves credit

They are not playing free football or fighting for a European place, and they are certainly still in the relegation battle, but Newcastle is showing a lot of spirit in difficult circumstances.

A 1-1 draw against Wolves on Saturday broke a losing streak of three games, but again there was a cost as the names were added to the list of substantial injuries, which is in double figures.

The situation seemed to be improving when Newcastle welcomed Jetro Willems, Paul Dummett and Ciaran Clark from an injury against Wolves, only for Dummett, as well as Dwight Gayle, to be expelled in the first half.

Steve Bruce said afterwards that he had not seen such a serious injury situation in his 40 years in management, and believes that the cause is fatigue after playing too many games.

However, in the midst of frustration, it should be noted that Newcastle is already eight points better than at this stage with Rafa Benítez last season.

They are also six points above the relegation zone and showed encouraging signs in the early stages against Wolves, with the excellent Miguel Almiron looking for a threat along with Gayle.

With the games still full of strength and speed in January, it could take a while until Newcastle regains all its strength, but Bruce deserves credit for keeping them competitive and driving them away from danger.

James Walker-Roberts