Porsha Williams teaches fans how to keep their energy frequency high

Porsha Williams is here with some words of wisdom for her fans and followers of IG. He published some tips on how to keep his energy frequency high.

Fans appreciated Porsha's post, and made sure to offer their gratitude in the comments.

A fan said: ‘Thank you for this inspiring post on Sunday. This week will be remarkable! "And another follower posted this:" Correct motivation, thanks, Porsha👌❤️ "

Someone else wrote: "I've been working on this for a few months, I just need to be more consistent about it."

A posted commenter: por @ porsha4real thanks for this! You have been ready. I am here with you. 🙌🏾 ’

A fan wrote this: "Thank you, sisters … your mental health is as important as your physical health …"

Another commenter also had a few words for Porsha and his sister, Lauren Williams: lo @lodwill and @ porsha4real I definitely need to read this. I have toxic people in my life that require so much energy. I had to leave them in 2019. I hated it, but it was necessary. I have to focus on the things that matter. Thanks. & # 39;

Another follower said: "You forgot the seventh requirement: Hennessy: in moderation, this spirit will animate your spirit and keep you energetic twerking all day / night."

Apart from this, Porsha made his fans smile the other day with a video he decided to share on his social media account.

You can see it below and read the funny title too.

‘Wait, why does Bob the train have a WORD! That's right, let's go through the rain threw the storm! We will not fear the unknown! Fear is a disgrace that we will replace ‘! Yes! Come on Bob😂🙌🏾 I'm here as expected ok Pasta Bob😂 #Fearless # 2020Vision #Success #GoalsSetter #SaturdayNightLive #ClubLivingroom ", Porsha captioned his post.

As expected, fans laughed a lot in the comments, but they also told Porsha that they also find all kinds of hidden messages in the children's cartoons.



