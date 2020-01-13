Porsha Williams shares memories of the trip to Toronto with the ladies of RHOA

Porsha Williams shared a lot of memories of Toronto, where he went with his RHOA colleagues. Yesterday, the most recent episode of RHOA was aired, and all the ladies posted in their social media account opinions about this episode, and they also invited fans to watch the show on Bravo TV.

‘#SWIPE It's going to fall tonight in #Rhoa,quot; I promise "🐍 hahaha Here are some memories of our trip to Toronto! I loved Canada, I will definitely be back soon! "Porsha subtitled his publication.

Tanya Sam wrote: ‘The last picture is my favorite !!!!!!! Thanks for crossing the stage with me and going to the end! "

Someone commented: "It's not like you're in Toronto every day!" Cmon @ porsha4real I was disappointed! We are in your team! "

Porsha also shared the following message: ‘Whoooo hooo hooo Goodbye #rhoa How did you enjoy the episode?! I miss you all on Twitter … they blocked me so I can't comment or see all the love. "

A follower said: "I love that you don't bite anyone's tongue and ride for your friends."

Another fan posted: Y Yvonna said a lot of nothing about the fact that I couldn't even admit that something impressed me and supposedly had receipts that were so weak that it was aggravating! And I'm glad you said what you said!

Anyway, you should check their IG post, and you'll see more opinions from their fans.

Early today, it has also been revealed that Porsha came up with a really useful post for his followers in IG.

She shared some tips on how to keep her energy frequency high. Fans were grateful and made sure to share their gratitude in the comments.

Ad

Porsha is living her best life together with her daughter, PJ, and her man, Dennis McKinley.



Post views:

0 0