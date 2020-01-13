Police investigate the claim of racist abuse of Mansfield defender Mal Benning | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd4f777d09971c909c7e51b8bfe65af339% %MINIFYHTMLd4f777d09971c909c7e51b8bfe65af3310%





Mansfield defender Mal Benning claimed he was subjected to racist abuse on Twitter

Police are investigating allegations that Mansfield's defender, Mal Benning, has been subjected to racist abuse on social media.

The 26-year-old left side highlighted a tweet he received Monday night in which he was allegedly abused racially.

In response, Benning, who has played more than 200 games for the Sky Bet League Two club, wrote: "I didn't experience much & # 39; racism & # 39; as one of the few Asian players in the professional game.

"But there is no need for this, no matter what race you are or what team you support."

Benning, who joined Mansfield de Walsall in 2015, included the Kick it Out anti-racism group and the Association of Professional Footballers in his message. Mansfield also republished Benning's tweet.

The Mansfield Police Football Twitter account responded to the message by saying, "We are aware and will investigate."