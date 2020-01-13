Philippines on alert while the volcano throws ash, steam and lava | News

Tagaytay, Philippines – The Philippine government is on high alert, preparing for the possible eruption of the Taal volcano, the second most active in the nation of Southeast Asia.

The forced evacuations took place on Sunday and about 8,000 people were transferred to a safer place or housed in evacuation centers.

The roads to an evacuation center in the city of Talisay on Monday were blocked by police saying that volcanic ash had made the roads too dangerous to cross.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but there was no electricity in the affected areas and water was scarce.

"We have to be very cautious," said Pong Mercado, the mayor of the city of Taal. "The roads are slippery and dangerous. I am making plans to move to safer terrain."

The Department of Volcanology and Seismology (PhilVocs) has been monitoring Taal since March of last year.

On Sunday, he raised the alert level to 4 on a 5-point scale and warned of a "possible dangerous volcanic eruption,quot; in a matter of hours or days.

The area around the Taal volcano has been wrapped in volcanic ash, which also forced the closure of the Manila International Airport to close (Aaron Favila / AP Photo)

& # 39; It rained mud and stone & # 39;

Bong Agustin was busy attending the usual crowd of weekend tourists when he first saw smoke coming out of the Taal volcano about 6 miles from the hotel where he works.

"I didn't think about that, but around 2 p.m. (0600 GMT), I looked out the window and saw that the clouds coming from the volcano were red." Agustin said. "Then, my friends who lived near the volcano sent me text messages saying they felt tremors. "

Then, he says, it started to rain mud and stones.

Lava fountain of the main crater of Taal volcano @ 3: 20AM pic.twitter.com/YmLaMJU1vQ – PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) January 12, 2020

The winds carried volcanic ashes from Taal to cover Tagaytay and neighboring cities with gray dust.

Large expanses of pineapple fields and farm animals were wrapped in fine volcanic ashes, and the leaves and branches of the trees bent under their weight.

The ash fall was felt from the Philippine capital, Manila, about 70 kilometers north (45 miles), and the city's airport had to be closed.

"(The fall of ashes) was not enough to be painful, but it had stones." It was more scary than pain, ”said Charina Palacios, a fruit seller.

Ashes and steam rise in the air behind a church in the city of Taal, south of Manila (AFP PHOTO / Courtesy of Renz Lejarso Guevara)

Palacios said he could not sleep on Sunday night due to the continuous tremors that occurred every 30 minutes to an hour.

"I don't know what to want. Should I wait for it to rain so that it can wash the ashes and we can save our fruit plantations? But I heard that the ash contained sulfur, so I don't know if that will damage our fruits."

Tourist attraction – still

PhilVocs said the most frequent and strong tremors and rising water temperatures around the volcano are possible signs of an impending eruption.

The authorities are attentive to possible "volcanic tsunamis,quot; when the volcanic eruption full of rock fragments crashes into the water and floods the neighboring cities.

They also warned about possible "base waves,quot; where rocks that shoot out of the volcano at a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour can burn or bury everything they touch.

The risk of an impending eruption and mass evacuations did not keep visitors away from the area, a weekend getaway favored for city dwellers.

& # 39; Fear, but terribly beautiful & # 39 ;: Honey Rose Isturias and her partner had already climbed Taal and came to see the last volcanic activity (Ana Santos / Al Jazeera)

Honey Rose Isturias and her partner came from nearby Cavite to celebrate her birthday and specifically to witness the volcanic activity of Taal.

"We went up to Taal last year and saw his crater up close," he said, taking selfies with the volcano in the background. "We thought it would be good to return.

"It's a little scary, but it's also terribly beautiful," he said, looking at the volcano while throwing clouds of smoke.