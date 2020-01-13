Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's relationship is "getting cold,quot;

Kaia GerberY Pete DavidsonThey are at a crossroads in their relationship.

With the New Year in full swing, it seems that the Saturday night live star is making his mental health a priority in 2020. A source tells E! Pete News is "taking a break to work on his mental health,quot;, which means that his relationship with the model is going to the background.

According to the insider, "it was very clear that he had to go and do this and could not wait any longer. This is the second time he seeks treatment, his first in 2016.

%MINIFYHTML68d9659f1f04d6dd5c043a144d18939211% %MINIFYHTML68d9659f1f04d6dd5c043a144d18939212%

The news of his decision to seek help comes after his girlfriend's parents. Cindy Crawford Y Gerber rande He intervened in their relationship. Around the holidays, the famous celebrities were seen in an intense conversation outside their daughter's apartment in New York City, who then saw Pete leave.