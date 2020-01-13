Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber's relationship is "getting cold,quot;

Kaia GerberY Pete DavidsonThey are at a crossroads in their relationship.
With the New Year in full swing, it seems that the Saturday night live star is making his mental health a priority in 2020. A source tells E! Pete News is "taking a break to work on his mental health,quot;, which means that his relationship with the model is going to the background.
According to the insider, "it was very clear that he had to go and do this and could not wait any longer. This is the second time he seeks treatment, his first in 2016.
The news of his decision to seek help comes after his girlfriend's parents. Cindy Crawford Y Gerber rande He intervened in their relationship. Around the holidays, the famous celebrities were seen in an intense conversation outside their daughter's apartment in New York City, who then saw Pete leave.
At that time, a source explained to E! News Cindy and Rande were trying to "guide (Kaia) and help Pete in a difficult time."
Days after his tense discussion was shared with the world, Pete continued SNL to reveal that he was "going on vacation but & # 39 ;, but insurance pays some of that and they take your phone and shoelaces off." Despite Pete's jovial nature, viewers understood that this would mean he was going to rehab, as it is an open book in regards to his mental health.
MEGA
Since then, Kaia, Cindy and Rande have returned to Los Angeles, without further sightings from Kaia and Pete.
It is not clear what role, if any, they played in the election of Pete to prioritize their well-being, but now that they are receiving the help they need, the whole family seems to be moving away from the situation, including Kaia.
A second source reveals that Pete is in "a program," which has made him and Kaia "not have had much contact." In addition, the same source says that Kaia "does not know if she wants to continue in her relationship,quot;, especially because "she was not comfortable with what she saw and does not know if she can handle it."
"What she saw happened with Pete was very worrying and scary for her … She worries about Pete and wants her to improve," explains the source. "But his future is very much in the air."
A third source says that Pete "understands,quot; how Kaia feels and "knows that she needs to focus on her mental health, especially because she has many work commitments to come."
Whether they quit or not, the third party says "there is no bad blood between the two."
ME! The news has reached their representatives for comment.