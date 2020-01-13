Pepe Reina: Aston Villa will sign a loan contract for the goalkeeper for the rest of the season | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3beddbf827784262b0d5af71ca84e0a99% %MINIFYHTML3beddbf827784262b0d5af71ca84e0a910%





Pepe Reina is expected to arrive in Birmingham on Monday for a medical examination.

%MINIFYHTML3beddbf827784262b0d5af71ca84e0a911% %MINIFYHTML3beddbf827784262b0d5af71ca84e0a912%

The former Liverpool goalkeeper, Pepe Reina, is expected to join the Aston Villa lent by AC Milan on Monday.

Villa agreed to a loan rate with AC Milan on Friday night, and Reina was seen in the stands at Villa Park on Saturday, seeing the 6-1 victory at Manchester City.

He will complete a medical examination later on Monday before completing the process of an agreement until the end of the season.

A Villa vs Man City Live

The former Liverpool player emerged as a main target for the Dean Smith team after a Tom Heaton injury that ended the season.

Smith wanted an experienced archer who can get straight to the side, although Orjan Nyland will remain in the goal for Sunday's game against Manchester City, live in Sky Sports Premier League.

Reina has appeared only once this season for AC Milan

Reina has played 13 games in the last two seasons for AC Milan and is eager to have more game time, but is expected to compete with Nyland, who impressed in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals against Leicester.

Reina, 37, made 285 appearances for Liverpool between 2005 and 2014 and has won 36 games with Spain.

Orjan Nyland has started for Villa in the absence of Tom Heaton and Jed Steer

Villa's number one priority in January is still signing at least one forward, having lost Wesley for the rest of the season.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.