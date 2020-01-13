Pepe Reina: Aston Villa completes the signing of the loan of the goalkeeper of AC Milan | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd1f1570c2f6922a6bd681b5160a933e69% %MINIFYHTMLd1f1570c2f6922a6bd681b5160a933e610%





Pepe Reina has joined Aston Villa until the end of the season

Aston Villa has completed the signing of the loan of goalkeeper Pepe Reina of AC Milan until the end of the season.

The 37-year-old was in the stands when Villa lost 6-1 at home to Manchester City on Sunday, with Orjan Nyland starting the game at the goal.

Reina is eager to have more game time after having played 13 games in the last two seasons for AC Milan and will be happy for Saturday's trip to Brighton.

Villa manager Dean Smith said: "We have managed to secure a player in Pepe who has a great experience in the Premier League."

"At the beginning of the summer, we were looking for an experienced goalkeeper and brought Tom Heaton. Unfortunately, his injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season, but Pepe meets our criteria not only for his experience but also for his leadership qualities ".

The club entered the market for a new goalkeeper after losing Heaton due to an injury that ended the season and having backed Jed Steer with a calf injury.

Villa's next priority in January is to sign at least one forward, as he lost to Wesley for the rest of the season.

Smith started Anwar El Ghazi and Jack Grealish as the front pair in the strong loss to City.

