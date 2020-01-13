P. Diddy called Petty for his alleged response to the PDA-filled photo of the future with Lori Harvey

%MINIFYHTMLa54f2345472f2016ad6af04cc433edf29% %MINIFYHTMLa54f2345472f2016ad6af04cc433edf210%

Just a few hours after Future shared a photo of him hugging Lori in a pool, Diddy takes his own account to share a breathtaking view from his resort with & # 39; Life is Good & # 39; playing in the background

Lori Harvey Y Future They are not the only ones enjoying vacations at this time. His rumored ex boyfriend, Sean "P Diddy"Combs, he is also spending his time relaxing on the beach and is more than willing to share images of the trip full of fun with his followers, who later call him mean due to the moment of publication.

Before the publication of Diddy, Future went to his Instagram account to share a photo of him and the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey huddled by the pool during your vacation in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Lori could be seen throwing her head back in a small black bikini while the Atlanta rapper wrapped her arms around her body. In the legend of the publication, he wrote: "Life is good," a clear reference to his latest Duck collaboration of the same name.

Just a few hours after Future published the full PDA photo, Diddy shared on his own a video of him showing the resort he was staying at. It included an impressive pool as well as a beautiful seascape. Many were convinced that it was his response to Future's photo with Lori, especially because Future's "Life Is Good" was playing in the background of the video.

People soon called Diddy mean by his movement, and one of them said: "You are too old to be so mean. You literally started recording this song in the Future part on purpose because of [Lori Harvey]." Another commented: "Mr. messy boots. You are a mess." Someone told Diddy: "Come on, you're too cool and accomplished for this level of meanness … seriously!" There was also one who said: "Diddy, I see what you did here."

It was previously rumored that Diddy and Lori were dating, but the two never confirmed the rumors, even after rumors emerged that they broke up. The social media star then followed with Future.