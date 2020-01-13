Oyo goes back as withdrawal of companies financed by SoftBank

The fall of WeWork raised questions about other new companies that SoftBank had financed and whether those young companies could make money. Last month, the Wag dog walking service underwent several rounds of layoffs before SoftBank He sold his shares with losses. The start of construction Katerra, another company funded by SoftBank, also reduced its staff.

This month, layoffs have gained momentum in the new companies in which SoftBank had invested. South American delivery service Rappi and the new San Francisco Getaround carpool company said they were laying off employees. Zume, a company that used robots to make pizzas and had been valued at $ 2 billion, reduced more than half of its workforce. He also stopped making pizzas.

Some investors and new companies said they were now approaching the SoftBank Vision Fund cautiously, or, in some cases, avoiding it altogether.

"We have advised almost all of our companies to stay away," said Josh Wolfe, an investor in the venture capital firm Lux Capital that has been critical of SoftBank's strategy. "Everyone else was afraid to say that the emperor had no clothes."

SoftBank declined to comment on Oyo and other new companies in which he has invested.

Mr. Agarwal founded Oyo in 2013 to organize small independent hotels in India in a chain. The company markets rooms online and takes a cut of each stay. Agarwal, who has become a business star in India, said he aspired to make Oyo the world's largest hotel chain by 2023, displacing Marriott.

But when Oyo tried to expand globally, partly driven by SoftBank, he spent a lot on incentives to attract hotel owners and customers to his site. That resulted in losses in India, where Oyo has said he will lose money until at least 2021.

Masayoshi Son, executive director of SoftBank, began investing in Oyo in 2015. SoftBank and its Vision Fund now own half of their shares. While Mr. Son called Oyo a jewel in his background and urged him to grow rapidly, he has since changed his position.