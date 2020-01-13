Oscars – People tend "#OscarsSoWhite,quot; to mock the surprising lack of diversity among nominees

People are not very happy to see the lack of variety in the Oscars! That said, after noting that this year too, the nominations showed little or no racial diversity, many social media users expressed their frustrations along with the hashtag ‘#OscarsSoWhite‘.

This morning, contenders were announced for the highly anticipated Oscar and big names like Joaquin Phoenix, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson were on the list.

But despite the great emotion that always comes with the prestigious annual event, many complaints also came to the Internet.

After all, in 2020, many users expected to see much more diversity.

In fact, the only person of color nominated in any of the four major acting categories was Cynthia Erivo, who plays the iconic Harriet Tubman in the biographical film about her.

As for the hashtag, it's not even the first time it is used!

It actually originates in 2015, when April Reign used it to make fun of completely white nominees after they were announced.

Nothing changed much in the following year either and the media were made by similar headlines about the surprising lack of diversity.

In 2017, however, it seemed that things were finally changing, since a considerable number of people of color were recognized and Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis even went home with the grand prizes.

2018 and 2019 also presented a slightly more balanced list of nominations, but as the new decade begins, the old problems seem to resurface, ironically.

Not only that, but the lack of diversity is even more shocking given the amount of incredible star performances of all races and ethnicities, including the big names of the game, such as Awkwafina in The Farewell, Lupita Nyong & # 39; or in Us , Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, and Eddie Murphy in Dolemite is my name.

Ad

While their performances in their respective roles immediately became iconic and highly praised, all of the above was rejected at the Oscars, without receiving nominations!



Post views:

6 6