Oscars 2020 – Who was rejected on the list of nominees?

On Monday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences published its full list of nominees for the Oscars 2020, and jester starring Joaquin Phoenix led the way with 11 nominations. Was closely followed by the Irish, 1917 and Once upon a time … In Hollywood, since the three films achieved ten assents, but there were some notable disappointments that have already caused some outrage on social networks.

The biggest snub of this year was Jennifer Lopez, who did not receive a nomination for her performance in Hustlers, which has been his most successful movie in years. Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award, but the Academy decided to leave her out this year.

Other acting rebuffs included Adam Sandler and Eddie Murphy. None of the comedians received a nomination in the category of Best Actor, although both created serious comments from Oscar for his roles in Uncut gems Y Dolemite is my namerespectively. Surprisingly, Jonathan Pryce (The two potatoes) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and glory) made the cut.

Although she won a Golden Globe only a week ago, Awkwafina was out of the Best Actress category for her acting in the independent comedy. The farewell. Many considered the film, and its performance, as one of the best of the year. But both the actress and the film failed to win over the Academy.

The South Korean movie Parasite He earned quite a few nominations, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon Ho. But none of the film's actors received a nomination in the main and secondary actor categories.

Oscar nomination presenter Issa Rae calls the directors desaire: congratulations to & # 39; those men & # 39; #OscarNoms https://t.co/xSUUxPpGdU – People people) January 13, 2020

After losing to Lost link in the Golden Globes for the best animated film, Frozen 2 He was completely out of the Oscar nominees for the same category. However, he received a nomination for Best Original Song for Towards the unknown.

One of the biggest controversies caused by the Oscar 2020 nominations occurred in the Best Direction category. Once again, there were no female directors nominated even though Greta Gerwig received high praise for her interpretation of the classic. Little woman.

After reading the list of media nominees, host Issa Rae said: "Congratulations to those men."



