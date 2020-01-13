Oscars 2020: The whole story making moments to consider

The nominees for the Oscars 2020 have been officially announced
While every victory at the Academy Awards goes into the history of cinema, there are some nominations on this year's list that could make the great milestones of the Oscars reach the ceremony on February 9.
The 2020 Oscar nominees were announced by Issa RaeY John cho on Monday, January 13 through a live broadcast of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in California. And this year's list is packed with Hollywood icons.
Nominees in the coveted Best Film category are the Irish, 1917, Once upon a time … in Hollywood, Parasite, Marriage history, jester, Little woman, Jojo Rabbit Y Ford v Ferrari.
In the hands of the nominees for Best Film are the nominees for Best Director, although the last list is shorter than the previous one. Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-Ho, Sam Mendes Y Todd Phillips Everyone received a nod.
In the performance categories, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan Y Charlize Theron Everyone is nominated for Best Actress.
Joaquin Phoenix, Antonio Banderas, Leonardo Dicaprio, Jonathan Pryce Y Adam Driver They are the best actor nominees.
Now that we have covered the four most important categories, let's analyze which of the nominees could make history at the Oscars with their possible victories.
Glen Wilson / Focus Features
Cynthia Erivo: The Star got a Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in Harrietand the song he recorded for the movie "Stand Up,quot; is ready for Best Original Song. In case you win in any of the categories, Erivo will be added to the coveted list of people for E.G.O.T. (which includes artists like John legend, Andrew Lloyd Weber Y Whoopi Goldberg, to name a few).
The 33-year-old won an Emmy for his outstanding musical performance on a daytime show in 2017, a Grammy for best Broadway musical theater album The color Purple in 2017 and its performance in The color Purple He also won the Tony Award for Best Actress in 2016.
In addition to his possible E.G.O.T., Erivo is also the third person to be nominated in an original song and acting category the same year. The first was Mary J. BligeWhen she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song in 2018 for Muddy. The second was Lady Gaga, when he was the first person to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song in the same year for A star has been born. If Erivo won both categories, it would be an Oscar first.
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Parasite: No film in a foreign language has won the Best Film. Many have been nominated and won the Best Foreign Language Film category (which was recently named Best International Film in 2020), but a film in a foreign language has never broken the barrier of winning the highest Best Film honor.
More recent, Alfonso Cuaron& # 39; s Rome He was nominated for Best Film in 2019. Cuarón won the Best Director Award for the Netflix film, and the film won the Best Foreign Language Film Award and the Best Cinematography. Despite those top honors, the best film was not taken home. Green Book did.
Should Bong Joon-Ho& # 39; s Parasite Winning would be the first international feature film to do so. The night before the Oscar nominations, Joon-Ho tied with 1917 Director Mendes for best director at the 2020 Critics & # 39; Choice Awards.
Greta Gerwig Y Noah Baumbach: Fun fact, these two directors are a couple! The two have been together for eight years and share a 9-month-old son named Harold.
While none of them are nominated for Best Director, Little woman Y Marriage history Both are nominated for Best Film. Their nomination makes them the first couple of directors to face each other in the Best Film category the same year.
However, former celebrities have competed with each other in past Oscar races. James Cameron Y Kathryn Bigelow they divorced a long time ago when they were nominated for Best Director and Best Movie in 2010. Bigelow became the first (and only) woman to win the Best Director Oscar for The injured locker, beating her ex-husband, who was nominated for Avatar. (The injured locker he also won the Best Movie that year).
Toy Story 4 Y How to train your dragon: the hidden world: The Academy is not known for its rewarding sequels, and the category of Best Animated Film is no exception. toy Story 3 It is the only animated sequel in history to win the category, which was created in 2002 (the first winner was Shrek)
Should Toy Story 4 or How to train your dragon: the hidden world Win the category, it will only be the second time you win a sequel.
Scarlett Johansson: the Avengers Star is nominated in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories this year. He is not the first actor to be nominated in the two coveted acting categories in the same year, but he would go on to the Oscar history if he won both categories.
Al Pacino, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Lange, Sigourney Weaver, Emma Thompson Y Holly hunter All have been nominated in the main performance categories the same year. Pacino, Lange, Foxx and Hunter won one of their respective categories when they were doubly nominated.
AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Barack ObamaY Michelle Obama: The former president and the first lady signed an agreement with Netflix in 2018. Now, one of the films they produced: the documentary American factory—He is nominated for best documentary feature film. While Obama would not be the first president to win an Oscar (Ronald reagan he starred in an Oscar-winning movie before moving on to politics), he would be the first president to win an Oscar after leaving office.
The Oscars 2020 will air live on Sunday, February 9 on ABC.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC!