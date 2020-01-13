Oscars 2020: The whole story making moments to consider

The nominees for the Oscars 2020 have been officially announced

While every victory at the Academy Awards goes into the history of cinema, there are some nominations on this year's list that could make the great milestones of the Oscars reach the ceremony on February 9.

The 2020 Oscar nominees were announced by Issa RaeY John cho on Monday, January 13 through a live broadcast of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in California. And this year's list is packed with Hollywood icons.

Nominees in the coveted Best Film category are the Irish, 1917, Once upon a time … in Hollywood, Parasite, Marriage history, jester, Little woman, Jojo Rabbit Y Ford v Ferrari.

In the hands of the nominees for Best Film are the nominees for Best Director, although the last list is shorter than the previous one. Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-Ho, Sam Mendes Y Todd Phillips Everyone received a nod.

In the performance categories, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan Y Charlize Theron Everyone is nominated for Best Actress.