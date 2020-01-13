Oscars 2020 nominations: See full list

It's time to celebrate because the nominees for the Oscars 2020 They have been revealed!

Monday morning, just under a month to go Oscaractors John cho Y Issa Rae He helped the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to announce the nominees for this year's ceremony, which will take place on February 9. The 92 Academy Awards, to be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, will honor the films, as well as acting, writing and directing, which have had a great impact on the cinema over the past year.

Like E! Previously shared news, the 2020 Oscars will not have a host, just like last year's ceremony. Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, owned by Disney, whose chain broadcasts the ceremony, recently announced that this year's awards program will not have a "traditional presenter," but also noted that it will be an "entertaining show."

As we prepare to see the awards program, let's take a look at all the Oscar 2020 nominees below!