Home Entertainment Oscars 2020 nominations: See full list

Oscars 2020 nominations: See full list

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>How to watch the live broadcast of the Oscar 2020 nominations
%MINIFYHTML9ebcf1940921b7d148a3ce944be0d9189% %MINIFYHTML9ebcf1940921b7d148a3ce944be0d91810%

It's time to celebrate because the nominees for the Oscars 2020 They have been revealed!

Monday morning, just under a month to go Oscaractors John cho Y Issa Rae He helped the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to announce the nominees for this year's ceremony, which will take place on February 9. The 92 Academy Awards, to be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, will honor the films, as well as acting, writing and directing, which have had a great impact on the cinema over the past year.

%MINIFYHTML9ebcf1940921b7d148a3ce944be0d91811% %MINIFYHTML9ebcf1940921b7d148a3ce944be0d91812%

Like E! Previously shared news, the 2020 Oscars will not have a host, just like last year's ceremony. Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, owned by Disney, whose chain broadcasts the ceremony, recently announced that this year's awards program will not have a "traditional presenter," but also noted that it will be an "entertaining show."

As we prepare to see the awards program, let's take a look at all the Oscar 2020 nominees below!

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The two potatoes
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little woman
Margot Robbie Bomb

Costume Design

the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little woman
Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Original score

jester

Littler Women

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated short film

Dcera (daughter)
Hair love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

Live Action Short

Fraternity
Nefta Football Club
The neighbors window
Saria
A sister

Sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

jester

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound mix

Ad astra

Ford v Ferrari

jester

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Actor in a lead role

Actress in a lead role

Animated feature film

Cinematography

Leader

Documentary report

Documentary short film

International Feature

Makeup and Hairdressing

Original song

Best image

Production design

Visual effects

Adapted script

Original screenplay

Keep checking E! News for more updates on nominees as they are announced live! Watch the live broadcast of the previous Oscar 2020 nominations!

See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC!

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©