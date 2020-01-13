Oscars 2020 nominations: See full list

It's time to celebrate because the nominees for the Oscars 2020 They have been revealed!
Monday morning, just under a month to go Oscaractors John cho Y Issa Rae He helped the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to announce the nominees for this year's ceremony, which will take place on February 9. The 92 Academy Awards, to be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, will honor the films, as well as acting, writing and directing, which have had a great impact on the cinema over the past year.
Like E! Previously shared news, the 2020 Oscars will not have a host, just like last year's ceremony. Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, owned by Disney, whose chain broadcasts the ceremony, recently announced that this year's awards program will not have a "traditional presenter," but also noted that it will be an "entertaining show."
As we prepare to see the awards program, let's take a look at all the Oscar 2020 nominees below!
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The two potatoes
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little woman
Margot Robbie Bomb
Costume Design
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little woman
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Original score
jester
Littler Women
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated short film
Dcera (daughter)
Hair love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short
Fraternity
Nefta Football Club
The neighbors window
Saria
A sister
Sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
jester
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound mix
Ad astra
Ford v Ferrari
jester
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Actor in a lead role
Actress in a lead role
Animated feature film
Cinematography
Leader
Documentary report
Documentary short film
International Feature
Makeup and Hairdressing
Original song
Best image
Production design
Visual effects
Adapted script
Original screenplay
