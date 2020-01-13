Oscar nominations 2020: all the snubbing and surprises

This morning, some stars woke up with a milestone: an Oscar nomination.

In honor of the Oscars 2020 In February, nominations were announced early Monday. Unsafe& # 39; s Issa Rae Y searching& # 39; s John cho He did the honors of announcing the long-awaited list of contestants this year and, as expected, it was full of stars.

Of course, as is the case every year, among industry veterans and newcomers who received an Academy Award (or several), others unexpectedly did not. And, although some anticipated names finally failed to cut, others surprisingly did.

Don't worry, E! The news is breaking down all the slips and surprises so that you are ready for the big night of next month.

But, before moving on, be sure to mark your calendar because the 2020 Academy Awards will air on ABC on February 9.