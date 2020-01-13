Oscar 2020: Why is the nomination of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach iconic?

Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images)
May the best partner win!
When Noah Baumbach Y Greta Gerwig He started dating in 2011, who could have known that almost a decade later, immensely talented directors would be candidates for one of the greatest honors in the entertainment industry. It was announced this morning that both Noah and Greta are nominated for Best Director for the 2020 Oscars.
Noah is nominated for his work in the movie. Marriage history, which he also wrote. Greta is nominated for directing the classic film Little woman, in which he also shares a writing credit. Undoubtedly, the couple supports each other, but this is a historical moment not only personal, but it will be the first time that romantic couples get the same prize.
This is Greta's third nomination, and the second in this category. His 2017 movie Lady bird He was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Greta also received a nod to the Best Director. Noah was nominated in 2006 for his work in the film. The squid and the whale, who wrote and directed, and obtained a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
The couple, who welcomed their first child together in 2019, has been together since 2011 after meeting on the set of Greenberg. In a profile with The Hollywood reporterThey recently shared how difficult it can be to be in a relationship with someone who has the same career as you. "You get home at 3 in the morning and you get on the bed and the other person is half asleep, you feel …" Noah shared before Greta finished her sentence. "Lonely," she replied.
However, they have learned to work through ebb and flow. "What you want more than anything is for someone to take care of you because filming a movie is a lot," Greta shared. "But because we are both doing it, we have not always been able to be the person who was there. Sometimes it is not completely possible."
Good luck to the happy couple!
