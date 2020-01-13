Oscar 2020: Why is the nomination of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach iconic?

May the best partner win!

When Noah Baumbach Y Greta Gerwig He started dating in 2011, who could have known that almost a decade later, immensely talented directors would be candidates for one of the greatest honors in the entertainment industry. It was announced this morning that both Noah and Greta are nominated for Best Director for the 2020 Oscars.

Noah is nominated for his work in the movie. Marriage history, which he also wrote. Greta is nominated for directing the classic film Little woman, in which he also shares a writing credit. Undoubtedly, the couple supports each other, but this is a historical moment not only personal, but it will be the first time that romantic couples get the same prize.

This is Greta's third nomination, and the second in this category. His 2017 movie Lady bird He was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Greta also received a nod to the Best Director. Noah was nominated in 2006 for his work in the film. The squid and the whale, who wrote and directed, and obtained a nomination for Best Original Screenplay.