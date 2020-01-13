Oscar 2020 – See the full list of nominees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially revealed its full list of nominees for the 24 categories that will be part of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony next month. Unsafe Issa Rae and Star trek John Cho announced the nominations early Monday morning, and the vote officially begins on January 30 and will run until February 4.

Todd Phillips " jester ended up leading the way with 11 nominations, but those of Quentin Tarinton Once upon a time … In Hollywood, Sam Mendes " 1917and from Martin Scorsese the Irish closely followed with 10 noms each.

"I am honored that our work in the Irish He has been honored by the Academy with these nominations, "Scorsese said in a statement." We put all of us in this image, a true work of love, and being recognized in this way means a lot to all of us. "

congratulations to @jokermovie for leading the Oscars with 11 nominations, including Best Actor, Best Film and Best Director. pic.twitter.com/mp8AssJa5Q – Joaquin Phoenix updates (@DailyJoaquin) January 13, 2020

Here is a list of nominees in all major categories.

Best image:

Ford v Ferrari

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a Time in . . . Hollywood

Parasite

Best director

Martin Scorsese, the Irish

Todd Phillips, jester

Sam Mendes 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a Time in . . . Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Actor:

Antonio Banderas, Pain and glory

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a Time in . . . Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage history

Joaquin Phoenix, jester

Jonathan Pryce, The two potatoes

Best actress:

Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Saoirse Ronan, Little woman

Charlize Theron, Bomb

Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for "Best Actress,quot; at the 2020 Oscars for her role as Jo March in #Little woman. This is his fourth nomination! 👏🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/7um0gpuAEN – file saoirse ronan (@archivesaoirse) January 13, 2020

Best Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The two potatoes

Al Pacino, the Irish

Joe Pesci, the Irish

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern Marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little woman

Margot Robbie Bomb

Scarlett Johansson joins the elite #Oscars Two-time club with double nominations https://t.co/K5pgKBdnLz pic.twitter.com/tPKLdLdscu – Variety (@ Variety) January 13, 2020

Best adapted script:

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Steve Zaillian the Irish

Anthony McCarten, The two potatoes

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, jester

Greta Gerwig, Little woman

Best Original Screenplay:

Noah Baumbach Marriage history

Rian Johnson, Knives outside

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite

Best original score:

jester

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song:

I can't let you throw – Toy Story 4

I'm going to love myself again – Rocketman

I'm standing with you, -Breakthrough

Towards the unknown – Frozen 2

Get up – Harriet

Best documentary short film:

In the absence

Learn to skate in a war zone if you're a girl

Life reaches me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best Documentary Feature:

American factory

Cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honeyland

Best photography:

the Irish

jester

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best international feature film:

France, The Miserables

Hungary, The ones left

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and glory

Best Animated Feature:

How to train your dragon: the hidden world

I lost my body

Klaus

Lost link

Toy Story 4

Best animated short film:

Daughter

Hair love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best live action short film:

Fraternity

Nefta Football Club

The neighbor's window

Saria

A sister

Best sound mix:

Ford v. Ferrari

jester

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound editing:

Ford v. Ferrari

jester

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best costume design:

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little woman

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best film montage:

Ford vs. Ferrari

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Parasite

Best makeup and hairstyle:

Bomb

jester

Judy

Maleficent: Evil Lover

1917

Better visual effects:

Avengers Final Game

the Irish

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best production design:

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Hollywood Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 9 on ABC.



