The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially revealed its full list of nominees for the 24 categories that will be part of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony next month. Unsafe Issa Rae and Star trek John Cho announced the nominations early Monday morning, and the vote officially begins on January 30 and will run until February 4.
Todd Phillips " jester ended up leading the way with 11 nominations, but those of Quentin Tarinton Once upon a time … In Hollywood, Sam Mendes " 1917and from Martin Scorsese the Irish closely followed with 10 noms each.
"I am honored that our work in the Irish He has been honored by the Academy with these nominations, "Scorsese said in a statement." We put all of us in this image, a true work of love, and being recognized in this way means a lot to all of us. "
Here is a list of nominees in all major categories.
Best image:
Ford v Ferrari
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a Time in . . . Hollywood
Parasite
Best director
Martin Scorsese, the Irish
Todd Phillips, jester
Sam Mendes 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a Time in . . . Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actor:
Antonio Banderas, Pain and glory
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a Time in . . . Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage history
Joaquin Phoenix, jester
Jonathan Pryce, The two potatoes
Best actress:
Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Saoirse Ronan, Little woman
Charlize Theron, Bomb
Best Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The two potatoes
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern Marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little woman
Margot Robbie Bomb
Best adapted script:
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steve Zaillian the Irish
Anthony McCarten, The two potatoes
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, jester
Greta Gerwig, Little woman
Best Original Screenplay:
Noah Baumbach Marriage history
Rian Johnson, Knives outside
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite
Best original score:
jester
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song:
I can't let you throw – Toy Story 4
I'm going to love myself again – Rocketman
I'm standing with you, -Breakthrough
Towards the unknown – Frozen 2
Get up – Harriet
Best documentary short film:
In the absence
Learn to skate in a war zone if you're a girl
Life reaches me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Documentary Feature:
American factory
Cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honeyland
Best photography:
the Irish
jester
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best international feature film:
France, The Miserables
Hungary, The ones left
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and glory
Best Animated Feature:
How to train your dragon: the hidden world
I lost my body
Klaus
Lost link
Toy Story 4
Best animated short film:
Daughter
Hair love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best live action short film:
Fraternity
Nefta Football Club
The neighbor's window
Saria
A sister
Best sound mix:
Ford v. Ferrari
jester
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best sound editing:
Ford v. Ferrari
jester
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best costume design:
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little woman
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best film montage:
Ford vs. Ferrari
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Parasite
Best makeup and hairstyle:
Bomb
jester
Judy
Maleficent: Evil Lover
1917
Better visual effects:
Avengers Final Game
the Irish
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best production design:
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Hollywood Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 9 on ABC.
