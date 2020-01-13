Oscar 2020 Awards: Scarlett Johansson and more among the nominees for the first time

You always remember your first … Oscar nomination.

The present day, Issa Rae Y John cho announced the list full of nominee stars for the Oscars 2020, which will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9. jester dominated with most of the assent, Brad Pitt Y Renee Zellweger collected nominations in the actor in a supporting role and actress in the main role categories respectively. But for some of his favorite celebrities, this is the first time his work is recognized by the only Academy. (I'm sorry Hustlers fans but Jennifer Lopez It was mostly snubbed.)

Scarlett Johansson recognized recognition for his roles in both Jojo Rabbit Y Marriage history while newcomer Florence Pugh It depends on the actress in a supporting role. But they are not the only ones who have something to celebrate: Antonio Banderas Y Cynthia Erivo—Which could become EGOT if she wins the Best Original Song or the Actress in a lead role — they are also among the list of talented first-time students.