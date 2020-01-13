Oscar 2020 Awards: Scarlett Johansson and more among the nominees for the first time

You always remember your first … Oscar nomination.
The present day, Issa Rae Y John cho announced the list full of nominee stars for the Oscars 2020, which will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9. jester dominated with most of the assent, Brad Pitt Y Renee Zellweger collected nominations in the actor in a supporting role and actress in the main role categories respectively. But for some of his favorite celebrities, this is the first time his work is recognized by the only Academy. (I'm sorry Hustlers fans but Jennifer Lopez It was mostly snubbed.)
Scarlett Johansson recognized recognition for his roles in both Jojo Rabbit Y Marriage history while newcomer Florence Pugh It depends on the actress in a supporting role. But they are not the only ones who have something to celebrate: Antonio Banderas Y Cynthia Erivo—Which could become EGOT if she wins the Best Original Song or the Actress in a lead role — they are also among the list of talented first-time students.
Now, while we anxiously await the biggest night in Hollywood, let's begin the celebrations early congratulating these stars.
Scarlett Johansson
Here is a celebration story: She earned recognition in the Actress category in a lead role Y Supporting actress in a leading role for Marriage history Y Jojo Rabbit respectively.
Cynthia Erivo
With an Actress nomination in a lead role Y Original song to his credit, now it is only one prize to become EGOT.
Florence Pugh
This little woman should not be overlooked: she can bring home the supporting actress's trophy.
Antonio Banderas
There is no pain, but certainly the glory here: he is nominated for Actor in a leading role.
Jonathan Pryce
The two potatoes Star won praise on the actor in a leading role category.
Barack and Michelle Obama
The former president and former Netflix documentary of the First Lady American factory He picked up a nod to the Best Documentary Film.
Bong Joon Ho
Parasite is infecting viewers around the world: the internationally successful film has earned him a Best Director nomination Y Best movie of the year.
