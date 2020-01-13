Oscar 2020 Awards: Bradley Cooper is nominated once again for best film

Bradley Cooper He is once again an Oscar nominee.
While the 45-year-old star has received several nominations for acting Oscar Over the years, it is his role as a producer that gave his approval this year. Monday morning, actors Issa Rae Y John cho announced the nominees for the Oscars 2020. During the announcement ceremony, the films nominated for Best Film were revealed. Among the nominees? Ford v. Ferrari, the Irish, Jojo Rabbit, jester, Little woman, Marriage history, 1917, Once upon a time … in Hollywood Y Parasite.
It turns out that Cooper is one of the producers in jester, With Todd Phillips Y Emma Tillinger Koskoff. And when it comes to Best Film, producers receive nominations, which means that Cooper is again competing for a Best Film award. As for how Cooper got involved with the movie, he has a story with the director and co-producer, Phillips. The creative duo worked together on The hangover series and have remained close friends since that time.
This nomination comes exactly one year after Cooper was nominated for his work as an actor and producer in the hit movie, A star has been born.
John Salangsang / Variety / REX / Shutterstock
In the Oscar 2019Cooper was an actor in a lead role, best film (for producing) and best adapted screenplay (for his writing in the film). During the ceremony, Cooper and his co-star. Lady Gaga He had the audience on the edge of their seats as they performed their hit song from the movie "Shallow." Gaga took home the award for best original song for "Shallow,quot; at the ceremony, winning alongside the co-authors Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando Y Andrew Wyatt.
So who will take home the best movie this year? We will have to wait and see what happens on February 9!
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC!