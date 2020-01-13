Oscar 2020 Awards: Bradley Cooper is nominated once again for best film

Bradley Cooper He is once again an Oscar nominee.

While the 45-year-old star has received several nominations for acting Oscar Over the years, it is his role as a producer that gave his approval this year. Monday morning, actors Issa Rae Y John cho announced the nominees for the Oscars 2020. During the announcement ceremony, the films nominated for Best Film were revealed. Among the nominees? Ford v. Ferrari, the Irish, Jojo Rabbit, jester, Little woman, Marriage history, 1917, Once upon a time … in Hollywood Y Parasite.

It turns out that Cooper is one of the producers in jester, With Todd Phillips Y Emma Tillinger Koskoff. And when it comes to Best Film, producers receive nominations, which means that Cooper is again competing for a Best Film award. As for how Cooper got involved with the movie, he has a story with the director and co-producer, Phillips. The creative duo worked together on The hangover series and have remained close friends since that time.