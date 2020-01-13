Olivia Culpo is sincere about the fight to get into leather pants in a nice video with BF

%MINIFYHTMLcffc9367c028131774f3f54c0063a7469% %MINIFYHTMLcffc9367c028131774f3f54c0063a74610%

Instagram

The former Miss Universe receives help from her handsome boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to put on his tight pants while filming him with his phone and then sharing the video on Instagram Stories.

Up News Info –

Even Olivia Culpo He had trouble putting on a pair of tight pants. On Saturday, January 11, the winner of Miss Universe 2012 shared her fight to wear black leather pants, and went to her Instagram Story account to post a nice video of the moment.

in a images which lasted less than 15 seconds, the influential 27-year-old fashion could be seen receiving help from her NFL footballer boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, when putting on tight pants. At some point in the clip, you could hear your boyfriend shirtless telling him to lower his feet when he removed his pants.

When the two finally succeeded, the ex-girlfriend of Nick Jonas He happily exclaimed: "Woo! I put them on! Thank you!" Scribbling an explanation in the social media video, he said: "Leather pants should come with a human to help put them on. This was after I ripped the belt trying to lift them myself."

%MINIFYHTMLcffc9367c028131774f3f54c0063a74611% %MINIFYHTMLcffc9367c028131774f3f54c0063a74612%

Christian McCaffrey helped Olivia Culpoto get into her leather pants.

Culpo's fight apparently was not for nothing. Later that same night, they saw her looking dazzling in her leather top and pants while she and the Carolina Panthers returned to Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, California. The couple was caught by the camera walking hand in hand during their date night

The personality of the television, which appeared in "I feel pretty", caused a rumor of dating with McCaffrey in July 2019. They were seen vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before adding more fuel to speculation with their flirtations on social networks in which they constantly liked the publications of the the rest.

In early December, before the Miss Universe 2019 competition, Culpo talked a little about his romantic relationship with McCaffrey. "It's really easy for us, so I'm grateful," he told PEOPLE. In what made her feel that way, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model simply pointed out: "We have a lot in common."

Before dating the 23-year-old athlete, Culpo was in an intermittent relationship with another soccer player. She's out Danny Amendola for 3 years before they separated in April 2019. Shortly after the separation, she was surprised by relaxing with Zedd during the first weekend of 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.