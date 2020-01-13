Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United striker warned by FA after making an "obscene gesture,quot; to Cardiff fans | Soccer news

Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United striker warned by FA after making an "obscene gesture" to Cardiff fans | Soccer news

Oli McBurnie at the visiting end at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday

Oli McBurnie at the visiting end at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie was warned by the FA for an "obscene gesture,quot; he made towards Cardiff City fans on Sunday.

The governing body of English football recalled its responsibilities to the 23-year-old, who was seen supporting his former Swansea club during his 0-0 draw at Cardiff.

The images appeared on social networks showing McBurnie photographed making an & # 39; obscene gesture & # 39; towards Cardiff supporters during the game.

The Scottish striker scored the winning goal for Sheffield United in his 1-0 victory in the Premier League over West Ham just under 48 hours earlier.

Highlights of the South Wales derby between Cardiff and Swansea of ​​the Sky Bet Championship

Highlights of the South Wales derby between Cardiff and Swansea of ​​the Sky Bet Championship

McBurnie also led the fans' chants during Swansea's 3-1 victory over QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium in August.

The Scott Rangers of the two-sided Scottish League fired midfielder Fraser Aird for making an offensive gesture towards Celtic fans during an Old Firm derby in 2019.

