Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United striker warned by FA after making an "obscene gesture,quot; to Cardiff fans | Soccer news





Oli McBurnie at the visiting end at Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie was warned by the FA for an "obscene gesture,quot; he made towards Cardiff City fans on Sunday.

The governing body of English football recalled its responsibilities to the 23-year-old, who was seen supporting his former Swansea club during his 0-0 draw at Cardiff.

The images appeared on social networks showing McBurnie photographed making an & # 39; obscene gesture & # 39; towards Cardiff supporters during the game.

Oli McBurnie LOVES the city of Swansea! 🖤 It is possible that these days he is scoring the goals of Sheffield United in the Premier League, but there is no way that the forward has missed this one! 👀 pic.twitter.com/mddPpUMZDu – Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 12, 2020

The Scottish striker scored the winning goal for Sheffield United in his 1-0 victory in the Premier League over West Ham just under 48 hours earlier.

McBurnie also led the fans' chants during Swansea's 3-1 victory over QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium in August.

The Scott Rangers of the two-sided Scottish League fired midfielder Fraser Aird for making an offensive gesture towards Celtic fans during an Old Firm derby in 2019.