Obama's documentary on Netflix "American Factory,quot; and Cynthia Erivo get Oscar nominations: social networks react to the contempt of Lupita Nyong

the nominations For the 2020 Academy Awards they have been officially launched and there are some mixed reviews.

People celebrate as the Netflix documentary "American Factory,quot;, obtained a nomination for Best Documentary. The nomination is for the producers of the film Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert. However, it is also an achievement for the Obama, since the film is the first release of its production company Higher Ground.

Obama turned to social media to react to the news and said: "The Oscar nominations came out today and I'm glad to see American Factory's assent to the Best Documentary." I like this movie because of its honest and nuanced description of the way in which a changing global economy develops in real life. It offers a window to people as they really are and is the kind of story we don't see often enough. This is exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve through Higher Ground. ”

Cynthia Erivo, who played Harriet Tubman in the 2019 movie "Harriet,quot;, also earned two nominations. She received nominations for Best Actress and Best Original Song, which brings her one step closer to becoming the winner of EGOT.

There are also some people who were rejected from this year's program, including Lupita Nyong’o. Many people were upset to see that he did not receive a nomination for his role in the blockbuster of Jordan Peele "U.S"Many people expressed disappointment, one person said:" Everyone loves their black women in the key to the slave narrative there in Hollywood. Lupita was sitting there playing 2 damn roles. "

Everyone loves their black women in the key to the slave narrative there in Hollywood. Lupita was sitting there playing 2 damn roles. – Rufus and Danaka Khan (@Danez_Smif) January 13, 2020

Look what other people say next:

Scarlett has two names while Lupita has none for a film in which she masterfully played two roles. Only me- – Britt Julious (@britticisms) January 13, 2020

Lupita worked overtime to give us TWO disturbing and completely different performances like Red and Adelaide. When will the Academy begin to recognize more than ONE actress of color? #OscarNoms #WE pic.twitter.com/qXxrUUVQYO – Joshua Chenault (@ joshuachenault1) January 13, 2020

the fact that lupita plays two characters masterfully in a movie and yet the academy completely ignored her. She deserves it very much. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Ow66ooA8n7 – `(@neondrugs) January 13, 2020

It is crazy that when Jordan Peele chose Daniel Kaluuya as the protagonist in "Get Out,quot;, he received Oscar nominations in abundance, but when he cast the role of a black woman: Academy crickets. They loved "Going out," but the fact that Lupita was not a slave in "We,quot; must have burned her cookies! pic.twitter.com/XAecMWuEEQ – lupita nyong’o © ️ ™ ️ 🍁🍂 awards season (@femfilmrogue) January 13, 2020

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94