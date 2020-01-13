NY Rapper Pop Smoke Stars Beef with Casanova – Call him & # 39; Trashanova & # 39 ;!

A real beef is being prepared among the best hip hop artists in New York.

Newcomer Pop Smoke is shooting shots at veteran artist Casanova. Both rappers are from Brooklyn, and both are known for being busy on the streets.

Then this meat could get messy.

It started yesterday, when Pop Smoke released their new song. In the publication he called Casanova – "Trashanova,quot;. Then he says that all "old n * ggas should pack it."

So far, Casanova has not responded:

Pop Smoke, real name, is a rapper and composer. He exploded in April 2019 when he released the song "Welcome to the Party," the lead single of his debut mixtape Meet the Woo (2019) released in July 2019.

"Welcome to the Party,quot; became two remixes with Nicki Minaj and Skepta in August 2019. In October 2019 he introduced American rapper Lil Tjay in his single "War." In December 2019 he collaborated with American rapper Travis Scott on Scott's song "Gatti,quot; and the compilation album of his members of Cactus Jack, JackBoys (2019).