Novak Djokovic says there are no clear favorites for the Australian Open title | Tennis news

Novak Djokovic says that the Australian Open next week is open and expects the current crop of young talents to push for glory at the Grand Slam opening season.

Djokovic recorded a ninth consecutive hard court victory over World No. 1 Rafael Nadal on Sunday when Serbia was crowned champion in the inaugural event of the ATP Cup team in Sydney.

The seven-time Australian Open winner also beat the runner-up of the 2019 U.S. Open, Daniil Medvedev, former Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson and rising stars Denis Shapovalov and Christian Garin in the tournament, showing no signs of problems elbows that resurfaced at the end of last season. .

Despite his ominous form, defending champion Djokovic expects a tough challenge from lifelong rivals, as well as the new generation.

Novak Djokovic is the most awarded Australian Open champion with seven titles.

Djokovic said: "I think it's really open, the Australian Open or any other blow."

"I don't think there are really clear favorites. Obviously (Roger) Federer, Nadal, myself because of the experience and everything, and the rankings we can get, are probably named the three best favorites."

"But then you have Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem who really show off incredible tennis."

The & # 39; Big Three & # 39; Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have shared the last 12 Grand Slam titles, but the Serbian said Tsitsipas' triumph in the ATP finals in November showed that young people are ready to fight for great honors.

Djokovic added: "They showed that they matured on the big stage, that they can challenge the best players in the world and win against them."

"So everyone keeps talking about the NextGen player winning a Slam. It seems like he's getting close. Hopefully not this year. We'll see."

