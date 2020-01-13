North Korea "remains open to talks,quot; with the United States: the Moon of South Korea | Moon Jae-in News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that it was too early to be pessimistic about the stagnant denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea, and said Pyongyang had not yet closed the door to negotiations.

Moon said the recent letter from US President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a good sign that underlines his commitment to the negotiations. Moon was speaking at a press conference at the presidential Blue House.

"Some were worried about a new round of provocations just in time for President Kim's birthday," Moon said. "Instead, President Trump sent him birthday wishes to emphasize his willingness to speak. It was a great idea."

On Friday, a South Korean official said Trump had asked South Koreans to convey birthday greetings to North Korea.

However, over the weekend, North Korea issued a statement saying it had already received a direct letter from Trump and ridiculed South Korea for trying to "meddle,quot; in relations between the United States and North Korea.

North Korea: a change in strategy is expected after the stalemate in nuclear talks

In the statement, a North Korean Foreign Ministry official said that although Kim liked Trump on a personal level, he would not make a policy based on his personal feelings.

"North Korea made it clear that the door to dialogue is not closed by saying they will return to the talks only when their demands are accepted," Moon said of that North Korean response.

"The talks between the United States and North Korea are not active at this time, but I would say that both leaders, President Trump and President Kim, continue to trust each other and continue their efforts."

South Korea has been increasingly marginalized as denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled.

In his New Year speech on January 7, Moon said there was a "desperate need,quot; for ways to improve ties with North Korea.

Growing tensions and international sanctions have blocked many of Moon's proposals for inter-Korean projects, and Pyongyang has spent the past year criticizing Seoul for being indebted to the United States.

On Tuesday, the South Korean news agency, Yonhap, reported that Seoul's main nuclear negotiator, Lee Do-hoon, would go to Washington on Wednesday to meet with Undersecretary of State Stephen Biegun, who is the main US negotiator with Pyongyang

White House national security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien said the United States had approached North Korea to resume talks, according to an interview published Sunday by Axios.