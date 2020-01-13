Nominations for the 92 Academy Awards

2019 was a very memorable year for the cinema, since along with some epic films, we witnessed performances that impressed the audience. From the intensity of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker to the extravagance of Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, 2019 was a year that showed everything we love about cinema. And with the Oscar nominations now, it's time to see who made the cut and who didn't. Scroll down to read the full list of nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Best image

1917

Ford v Ferrari

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little woman

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Marriage history

Leader

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Martin Scorsese, the Irish

Joker, Todd Philips

1917, Sam Mendes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actor in a lead role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Potatoes

Actress in a lead role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Cathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Potatoes

Al Pacino, the Irish

Joe Pesci, the Irish

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Animated feature film

How to train your dragon: the hidden world

I lost my body

Lost link

Toy Story 4

Klaus

Lost link

Cinematography

the Irish

jester

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Costume Design

the Irish

JoJo Rabbit

jester

Little woman

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Music (original score)

jester

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated short film

Dcera (daughter)

Hair love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short

Fraternity

Nefta Football Club

The neighbors window

Saria

A sister

Adapted script

Greta Gerwig, little women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian, the Irish

Original screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Rian Johnson, knives outside

Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Sam Mendes, 1917

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, parasite

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Music (Original Song)

"I'm standing with you,quot; from Breakthrough

"Into The Unknown,quot; by Frozen II

"Get Up,quot; by Harriet

"(I'm going to) love myself again,quot; by Rocketman

"I can't let you throw,quot; Toy Story 4

Production design

the Irish

JoJo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Sound editing

Ford V Ferrari

jester

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Sound mix

Ad astra

Ford V Ferrari

jester

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Documentary report

American factory

Cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honeyland

Documentary short film

In the absence

Learn to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl)

Life reaches me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature

Les Misérables (France)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Parasite (South Korea)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Makeup and Hairdressing

Bomb

jester

Judy

Maleficent: Evil Lover

1917

Visual effects

Avengers Final Game

the Irish

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker