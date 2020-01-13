Nominations for the 92 Academy Awards

2019 was a very memorable year for the cinema, since along with some epic films, we witnessed performances that impressed the audience. From the intensity of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker to the extravagance of Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, 2019 was a year that showed everything we love about cinema. And with the Oscar nominations now, it's time to see who made the cut and who didn't. Scroll down to read the full list of nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards.
Best image
1917
Ford v Ferrari
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little woman
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Marriage history
Leader
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Martin Scorsese, the Irish
Joker, Todd Philips
1917, Sam Mendes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actor in a lead role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Potatoes
Actress in a lead role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Actress in a supporting role
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
Cathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Potatoes
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Animated feature film
How to train your dragon: the hidden world
I lost my body
Lost link
Toy Story 4
Klaus
Cinematography
the Irish
jester
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Costume Design
the Irish
JoJo Rabbit
jester
Little woman
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Music (original score)
jester
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated short film
Dcera (daughter)
Hair love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live Action Short
Fraternity
Nefta Football Club
The neighbors window
Saria
A sister
Adapted script
Greta Gerwig, little women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian, the Irish
Original screenplay
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Rian Johnson, knives outside
Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, parasite
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Music (Original Song)
"I'm standing with you,quot; from Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown,quot; by Frozen II
"Get Up,quot; by Harriet
"(I'm going to) love myself again,quot; by Rocketman
"I can't let you throw,quot; Toy Story 4
Production design
the Irish
JoJo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Sound editing
Ford V Ferrari
jester
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
Sound mix
Ad astra
Ford V Ferrari
jester
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Documentary report
American factory
Cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honeyland
Documentary short film
In the absence
Learn to skate in a war zone (if you're a girl)
Life reaches me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature
Les Misérables (France)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Parasite (South Korea)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Makeup and Hairdressing
Bomb
jester
Judy
Maleficent: Evil Lover
1917
Visual effects
Avengers Final Game
the Irish
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker