Nigel Pearson demands that Watford players keep their commitment | Soccer news

Nigel Pearson responds to Troy Deeney's claim that he would be called the Messiah if he had a foreign surname

Watford head coach Nigel Pearson is demanding more of the same from his players; otherwise, he fears that his recent good work is in vain.

Pearson has transformed Watford's fortune since he arrived in December. They have taken 13 points from six league games and have moved away from the bottom of the Premier League and the relegation zone. Only Liverpool and Manchester City have shown better form in the same period.

But Pearson takes nothing for granted and says his progress will stop if they don't continue to show the same commitment.

"As far as I'm concerned, we're fine," Pearson said before repeating the third round of the FA Cup on Tuesday at Tranmere. "We had an improvement in results and performance due to the commitment and application of the players."

Highlights of Watford's victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

"They've found ways to win games. I'm part of that, Craig (Shakespeare) is part of that, the rest of the staff is part of that."

"There is a long way to go. We have had a reasonable start that has caught us with the pack, but that is all that is done at this time."

"Then, yes, we can somehow have a positive perspective, but we have to show the intention, the desire and the application in each game, otherwise, the hard work we have done in these first weeks is in vain.

"I have enough experience to understand that we still have a difficult job ahead, but I am also satisfied with the team of players we have."

"I think not only in terms of their ability, but also of the chemistry they have among them and also of their desire and commitment to try to change our fortunes."

Troy Deeney scored Watford's second goal in his 3-0 over Bournemouth on Sunday

"That is really where we are and my thoughts so far are that we have probably begun to reach the potential we have."

"Now the challenge is to keep that from now on."

Captain Troy Deeney said over the weekend that if Pearson had a foreign last name, he would be hailed as the Messiah on Vicarage Road.

But the Watford chief refused to receive an answer.

"My interest in joining discussions like this is exceptionally limited," Pearson said.

"I am here to do a job and I enjoy the challenge in which I am involved along with everyone else in the football club."

"Craig and I have just over a month, so I'm not going there."