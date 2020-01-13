Niall Horan raving for the naked image of Sam Smith

Wenn

The singer of & # 39; Not Good at Goodbyes & # 39; Naked in a new Instagram image, getting many comments from the famous famous friends of the British star on social networks.



Sam smith He left many of his famous friends stunned on Saturday, January 11, 2020 by sharing a photo of his bare buttocks.

The 27-year-old singer shared a snapshot of himself naked on a beach as he ran to the sea, and captioned the Instagram photo: "PURA VIDA".

The "No Good at Goodbyes" star quickly flooded with comments from famous friends, including Cardi B who wrote: "I want to bite him."

"ARSEEEEEE," he commented Niall Horan, While Benny White he added, "wait, I want to kiss you tushy."

Ryan Tedder He had a poetic response when he wrote: "I am chasing you and you left me perfect marks", while Nicole Scherzinger He kept it simple with her "I love you".

"Energy of Venus," he wrote SZA, While Brandi Carlile He commented: "My God, that's the most adorable thing I've ever seen. Fainting."

When WENN went to the press, Sam's image had been linked more than 1.6 million times.